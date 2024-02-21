Ukraine seeks urgent talks with Poland, EU over border blockade by farmers

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Wednesday for emergency talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the European Union over a blockade of his country's border with Poland by Polish farmers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)

Zelensky said he wanted such talks to take place on the Polish-Ukrainian border before Feb. 24 - the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and added that Kyiv was ready to find a pragmatic solution.

The Polish farmers are angry over what they say are cheap Ukrainian food imports.