Ukraine war: 269 bodies recovered in Irpin, Putin aide proposes swap for POWs | Top points
The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces entered day 54 on Monday. Seven civilians have been killed in a Russian missile attack in the western city of Lviv. The fighting also intensified in the strategic port city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces and has witnessed fierce bombardment.
Amid the fierce fighting, the UN humanitarian aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that humanitarian ceasefires between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Ukraine are not on the horizon right now, but may be possible in a couple of weeks. Griffiths also said that Russian officials have not yet put local ceasefires at the top of their agenda.
Here are the top developments of the day:
> Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, Reuters quoted a police official. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.
>Russia has sent reinforcements to eastern Ukraine for renewed offensive operations in the region, a senior US defense official told reporters. Russia has added about 11 battalion tactical groups, bringing its total in the country to about 76, the official added.
>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally submitted a completed questionnaire on European Union membership to an envoy on Monday and said he believed this step would lead to his country gaining candidate status within weeks.
>President Zelenskyy spoke with the head of the IMF about financial stability and post-war reconstruction. Prime Minister Shmyhal is expected to attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week.
>Russia on Monday flagged a likely further cut in interest rates and more budget spending to help the economy adapt to biting western sanctions as it heads for its deepest contraction since 1994.
>Viktor Medvedchuk, a businessman and politician seen as one of Putin’s top allies in Ukraine, has agreed to offer himself in a swap for troops and residents in Mariupol, according to the State Security Service in Kyiv. After Medvedchuk was detained this month, Zelenskyy proposed swapping him for prisoners of war. He had gone missing around the start of the war after being placed under house arrest last year.
>Spain plans to join European Union allies in reopening its embassy in Kyiv soon, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Antena 3 television.
(With agency inputs)
Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari set to become Pakistan's new foreign minister
Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to be named foreign minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government with Hina Rabbani Khar as his deputy, people familiar with developments said on Monday. The appointments are part of the complicated negotiations between Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and the PPP for sharing of key portfolios.
Why is Pakistan cutting power to households, industry?
As Pakistan struggles to procure fuel from the spot market, the country is cutting electricity to households and industry. A report by news agency Bloomberg suggests that Pakistan isn't able to spend more on additional shipments after its energy costs more than doubled in nine months ending February from a year earlier. Pakistan's long-term LNG suppliers cancelled several shipments scheduled for delivery over the last few months, further tightening supplies. (With inputs from ANI, Bloomberg)
Omicron more likely to cause upper airway infections among children: Study
Omicron is more likely than other coronavirus variants to cause upper airway infection among children, putting them at risk of heart attack and other severe complications, according to a study. The researchers from the University of Colorado, Northwestern University, and Stony Brook University in the US analysed data from the National Covid Cohort Collaborative pertaining to 18,849 children under age 19 who were hospitalised with Covid-19.
China's health minister rules out relaxation of Covid rules: Report
China's health minister Ma Xiaowei, in an article published on Monday, ruled out easing China's current policies on containing Covid outbreaks, and pledged even tougher measures to prevent major clusters of the disease from breaking out, according to a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post. It is expected to be held in the second half of 2022.
