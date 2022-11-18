Ukraine war is Asia's problem too: France's Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" against the conflict in Ukraine, telling them the war was "your problem" too.

Read more: Joe Biden flashes ‘cheat sheet’ telling him when to sit, speak at G20: Report

Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem, because it will create a lot of destabilisation".