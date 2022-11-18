Home / World News / Ukraine war is Asia's problem too: France's Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine war is Asia's problem too: France's Emmanuel Macron

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:48 AM IST

Emmanuel Macron: Emmanuel Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus.

Emmanuel Macron: France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the APEC CEO Summit.(AFP)
Emmanuel Macron: France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the APEC CEO Summit.(AFP)
AFP |

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" against the conflict in Ukraine, telling them the war was "your problem" too.

Read more: Joe Biden flashes ‘cheat sheet’ telling him when to sit, speak at G20: Report

Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem, because it will create a lot of destabilisation".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emmanuel macron
emmanuel macron

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out