Russia claims it killed 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers in 24 hours

As the war in Ukraine escalates, Russia on Tuesday stated that its forces have killed around 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers in the past 24 hours. This data, released by the Russian defence ministry, comes as delegations from Moscow and Kyiv meet in Istanbul to negotiate a ceasefire. Ukrainian flags and portraits of soldiers at a memorial for the fallen Ukrainian and foreign fighters on the Independence Square in Kyiv,(AFP/Roman PILIPEY)

As reported by state-run TASS agency, the Ukrainian army lost over 1,430 troops in battles with Russian forces at the frontline in the past 24 hours. This data from the Russian government comes after the two nations carried out their biggest drone attacks against each other since the start of the war in 2022.

Ukraine suffers heavy losses, claims Russia

The latest figures from the Russian defence ministry released on June 2 stated that the Ukrainian army lost over 245 troops, two tanks and an armored combat vehicle in Russia’s Battlegroup North.

Over 205 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles were lost in the area of the Battlegroup West, and over 275 troops and five armored combat vehicles were lost in the area of Russia's Battlegroup South,

At Battlegroup Centre, Ukraine lost roughly 475 troops and five armored combat vehicles, and over 150 troops and two armored combat vehicles in Battlegroup East. Furthermore, over 80 troops and four artillery guns for the Ukrainian army were lost in Battlegroup Dnepr.

Ukraine claims nearly 1 million Russian troops killed in 3 years of war

As per the data released by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on June 3, Russia has lost nearly one million troops since the start of the war in February 2022.

The latest figures reveal that 990,800 Russian troops have been killed in the three years of the war, of which 1,100 soldiers were killed in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff added that Russia has lost “10,881 tanks, 22,671 armored fighting vehicles, 50,607 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,623 artillery systems, 1,402 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,176 air defense systems, 384 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,748 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.”

Peace talks in Istanbul

Amid the war in Ukraine, the two countries are currently negotiating for a ceasefire in Istanbul, Turkey. During the first round of truce talks, both countries agreed to a prisoner swap deal and will release the remains of 6,000 soldiers killed in combat.

The peace talks in Istanbul took place after both Russia and Ukraine launched their biggest ever drone attacks on each other.