Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians: Emmanuel Macron
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 09:54 pm IST
US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a social media post on X that the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians.
US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Trump said on Friday.
The deal is expected to involve land concessions, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected earlier Saturday.
