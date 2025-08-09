Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians: Emmanuel Macron

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 09:54 pm IST

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a social media post on X that the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in The Hague, Netherlands June 24, 2025.(Reuters)
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in The Hague, Netherlands June 24, 2025.(Reuters)

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Trump said on Friday.

The deal is expected to involve land concessions, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected earlier Saturday.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians: Emmanuel Macron
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On