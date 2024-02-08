Ukrainian President Zelensky sacks army chief Zaluzhnyi, appoints Syrsky as new commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday sacked army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi saying it was time for “renewal” in the country's military leadership. Zaluzhnyi was replaced by the commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Syrsky in a dramatic military shakeup nearly two years into Russia's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shake hand with Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "I appointed Colonel-General Syrsky as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Zelensky said in his statement he had met with Zaluzhnyi.

"We discussed what renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. We also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for this renewal is now," he said.

Zelensky said he had asked the general to remain “on his team.”

Zaluzhnyi in a separate statement, published moments apart, said he had an "important and serious conversation" with Zelensky and that a decision had been made to change battlefield tactics and strategy.

"The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to new realities as well. To win together too," his statement said.

The announcement comes after days of speculation that Zelensky was considering dismissing Zaluzhnyi, who is seen by many Ukrainians as a national hero for overseeing the war effort since February 2022.

The move was prompted by mounting acrimony between the president and his top general, reported Bloomberg quoting a person familiar with the matter.

Who is Oleksandr Syrsky?

Born in July 1965 in Russia's Vladimir region during the era of the Soviet Union, Syrskyi has since forged his identity as a Ukrainian military leader. His journey into the realm of warfare began with his enrollment in Moscow's Higher Military Command School, a path that aligned him with numerous contemporaries who now hold key positions within the Russian armed forces. Graduating in 1986, Syrskyi embarked on a five-year tenure within the Soviet Artillery Corps, laying the foundation for his strategic acumen.

Syrskyi's ascent within Ukraine's military ranks culminated in his appointment as head of the country's ground forces in 2019. Prior to this, he distinguished himself by leading Ukrainian troops in the relentless conflict against Moscow-backed insurgents in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, earning the moniker "Snow Leopard" for his resilience and tactical prowess.

Throughout Ukraine's tumultuous ordeal against Russia's full-scale invasion, Syrskyi's leadership has been synonymous with triumph. Notable among his achievements is the successful defense of the capital city, Kyiv, during the conflict's early stages. His strategic brilliance manifested in the lightning counteroffensive executed in July 2022, which saw Russian forces driven back from Kharkiv while reclaiming significant swathes of territory to the east and southeast.

One of the most poignant chapters in Syrskyi's military career unfolded in the defense of the eastern city of Bakhmut, marked by its ferocious intensity and tragic toll. Despite facing the grim reality of urban warfare, Syrskyi steadfastly led Ukrainian forces in holding the line, inflicting substantial setbacks on Russia's ambitions. While some questioned the cost of such battles, Syrskyi asserted the strategic significance of Bakhmut's defense, emphasising its impact in impeding the Wagner mercenary group and undermining Russia's broader war effort.

(Compiled with agency inputs)