UN agencies on Israel attacking Gaza hospitals: ‘Why is world allowing this’

UN agencies voiced anger and disbelief about the situation in Gaza hospitals where they said that injured people do not have basic supplies and children recovering from amputations are being killed amid Israeli strikes. Most of Gaza's hospitals are no longer operating due to damage in attacks. The hospitals lack fuel and staff, world agencies bemoaned. Those still open are under growing pressure because of strikes and growing numbers of sick and injured patients arriving. Israel-Hamas War: A man inspects the damage in a room following Israeli bombardment at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.(AFP)

James Elder, spokesperson for the UN children's agency, said, “I'm furious that children who are recovering from amputations in hospitals are then killed.”

Nasser Hospital, the largest operational hospital in the enclave, had been shelled twice in the past 48 hours, he said, adding that one of the victims was a 13-year-old amputee survived a strike on her home that killed her family.

"So where do children and families go? They're not safe in hospitals, they're not safe in shelters, and they're certainly not safe in so-called safe zones," he said.

Margaret Harris, World Health Organization spokesperson, said that the situation in Gaza hospitals is "unconscionable".

"The very basics, they do not have them. One of my colleagues described people lying on the floor in severe pain, in agony, but they weren't asking for pain relief. They were asking for water," Margaret Harris said.

“It's beyond belief that the world is allowing this to continue,” she said.