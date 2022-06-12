UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
The International Atomic Energy Agency on Sunday urged Iran to resume talks "now" to avoid a crisis that could make it "extremely more difficult" to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord.
Iran this week disconnected some cameras allowing international inspectors to monitor its nuclear activities in response to a Western resolution passed June 8 in which the UN agency denounced Tehran's lack of cooperation.
Twenty-seven surveillance cameras "have been removed," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview broadcast Sunday by CNN, calling it a "very serious move."
"Recent history tells us that it is never a good thing to start saying to international inspectors, go home... things get much more problematic," he added.
The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
But in 2018, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Talks to revive the deal have stalled since March.
In the CNN interview, Grossi said he was telling his Iranian counterparts, "We have to sit down now, we have to redress the situation, we have to continue working together.
"The only way for Iran to get the confidence, the trust they so badly need in order to move their economy forward... is to allow the inspectors of the IAEA to be present."
Without the surveillance cameras, Grossi said, his agency will soon be unable to declare whether the Iranian nuclear program is "peaceful" -- as Tehran has repeatedly insisted -- or whether Iran is developing an atomic bomb.
Even if the Iranians reconnect the cameras in a few months, Grossi said, whatever work they do in the meantime will remain secret, possibly rendering useless any agreement.
Therefore, he said, the recent Iranian action makes "the way back to an agreement extremely more difficult."
While Trump pulled the United States out of what he said was a badly flawed accord, his successor Joe Biden has said he is ready to again embrace the deal so long as Iran also respects its own commitments.
But negotiators have met with repeated frustration, and the possibility of failure appears closer than ever.
In a call Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on diplomats to rescue the agreement, according to a Sunday statement.
-
Prolific Sarfaraz Khan keeps expectations low
Sarfaraz may sound modest but the rate at which he is piling big knocks in the last two Ranji Trophy campaigns for Mumbai, he is emerging a strong claimant for an India spot. He is also ticking all the boxes required—showing the temperament, playing big knocks and switching between the attack and defensive modes. In the 2019-20 season—he returned to Mumbai after playing briefly for Uttar Pradesh—he scored 928 runs, averaging 154.66 after three big knocks—301, 226 and 177. This season, he has already tallied 704 runs in four matches (avg 140.80) with three big knocks—275, 165 and 153.
-
'Unstoppable run-machine' Root equals Kohli, Smith's record
England's Joe Root continued his blistering run of form by smashing a century off just 115 balls, making it the fastest of his career, against New Zealand on day 3 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. It is also a second consecutive century for Root, having earlier scored an unbeaten 115 to lead England to victory in the first Test.
-
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Know the many health benefits of donating blood
Donating blood is not only a noble act that helps save lives and manage certain health conditions, but it also comes with its own set of benefits for donor's health. The act of helping others can reduce stress and improve emotional well-being. Donating blood also helps create new blood cells, reduces risk of heart attack and liver ailment, lowers cholesterol and even slows down ageing.
-
IPL bidding rights for TV soars past ₹42,000 crore, more surge expected
The bidding for Indian Premier League media rights for the 2023-27 cycle has moved beyond ₹42,000 crores. As per a report in ANI, BCCI sources are expecting it to peak even higher. Meanwhile, th bidding has already touched nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.
-
Max Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Charles Leclerc engine failure
Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics