IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UN chief Guterres urges global plan to reverse unfair vaccine access
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
world news

UN chief Guterres urges global plan to reverse unfair vaccine access

Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution -- scientists, vaccine producers and those who can fund the effort.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:03 AM IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday, saying 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccinations and demanding a global effort to get all people in every nation vaccinated as soon as possible.

The UN chief told a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council that 130 countries have not received a single dose of vaccine and declared that “at this critical moment, vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community.”

Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution -- scientists, vaccine producers and those who can fund the effort.

And he called on the world’s major economic powers in the Group of 20 to establish an emergency task force to establish a plan and coordinate its implementation and financing. He said the task force should have the capacity “to mobilize the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors.”

Guterres said Friday’s meeting of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations -- the United States, Germany, Japan, Britain, France, Canada and Italy -- “can create the momentum to mobilize the necessary financial resources.”

Thirteen ministers addressed the virtual council meeting organized by Britain on improving access to Covid-19 vaccinations, including in conflict areas.

The coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them. As manufacturers struggle to ramp up production of vaccines, many countries complain of being left out and even rich nations are facing shortages and domestic complaints.

The World Health Organization’s COVAX program, an ambitious project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people, has already missed its own goal of beginning coronavirus vaccinations in poor countries at the same time that shots were rolled out in rich countries. WHO says COVAX needs $5 billion in 2021.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council the Biden administration “will work with our partners across the globe to expand manufacturing and distribution capacity and to increase access, including to marginalized populations.”

President Joe Biden has rejoined the WHO and Blinken announced that by the end of February the United States will pay over $200 million in previously assessed and current obligations to the U.N. agency, which Washington will seek to reform.

America's top diplomat said the U.S. also plans to provide “significant financial support” to COVAX through the GAVI vaccine alliance, and will work to strengthen other multilateral initiatives involved in the global Covid-19 response. He gave no details.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the growing “immunity divide” and called on the world to “come together to reject `vaccine nationalism,’ promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, and, in particular, make them accessible and affordable for developing countries, including those in conflict.”

At WHO’s request, he said, China will contribute 10 million doses of vaccines to COVAX “preliminarily.”

China has donated vaccines to 53 developing countries including Somalia, Iraq, South Sudan and Palestine, which is a U.N. observer state. It has also exported vaccines to 22 countries, he said, adding that Beijing has launched research and development cooperation on Covid-19 with more than 10 countries.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also called for a halt to “vaccine nationalism” and encouragement for internationalism. “Hoarding superfluous doses will defeat our efforts towards attaining collective health security,” he warned.

Jaishankar said India has been at the forefront of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, initially providing medicine, ventilators and personal protective equipment and now directly sending made-in-India vaccines to 25 nations across the world, with 49 additional countries from Europe and Latin America to Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands slated to receive vaccines “in the coming days.”

Two vaccines, including one developed in India, have been granted emergency authorization, the minister said, and as many as 30 vaccine candidates are in various stages of development.

Jaishankar announced “a gift of 200,000 doses” of vaccine for about 90,000 U.N. peacekeepers serving in a dozen hotspots around the world.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, whose country is currently president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, called for speeding up COVAX and stopping the ”undue hoarding” and “monopolization of vaccines.”

He urged that priority be given to countries with limited resources, saying “it’s been pointed out that these countries won’t have generalized access until the middle of 2023 if current trends persist.”

“What we are seeing is a huge gap,” Ebrard said. “In fact, I don’t think we’ve ever seen such a huge division affecting so many in such a short space of time. That is why it’s important to reverse this."

He urged the international community not to establish mechanisms that could prevent the speedy delivery of vaccines but instead to strengthen supply chains “that will promote and guarantee universal access.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, whose country holds the Security Council presidency this month and presided at the virtual meeting, urged the U.N.’s most powerful body to adopt a resolution calling for local cease-fires in conflict zones to allow the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Cease-fires have been used to vaccinate the most vulnerable communities in the past,” he said. “There’s no reason why we can’t... We have seen it in the past to deliver polio vaccines to children in Afghanistan, just to take one example.”

Britain says more than 160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations because they live in countries engulfed in conflict and instability, including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia.

Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Barbara Woodward said: “Humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies need the full backing of the council to be able to carry out the job we are asking them to do.”

Britain has drafted a Security Council resolution that the U.K. hopes will be adopted in the coming weeks, she said.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, objected to the council focusing on equitable access to vaccines, saying this went beyond its mandate to preserve international peace and security.

Indicating Moscow was not interested in a new resolution. he said Russia is ready to discuss progress on implementing the only resolution the Security Council has adopted on the pandemic. After three months of difficult negotiations, the council last July 1 endorsed fhe secretary-general’s call for cease-fires in major global conflicts to tackle Covid-19.

Britain’s Raab argued that the council needs to follow up and call for cease-fires “specifically to enable Covid vaccines to be carried out in those areas so badly affected by conflict.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
un chief antonio guterres coronavirus vaccine
Close
Brooks-LaSure has a long track record in government, having held health policy jobs at the White House, in Congress, and at CMS during the Obama administration.(Twitter: @ddiamond)
Brooks-LaSure has a long track record in government, having held health policy jobs at the White House, in Congress, and at CMS during the Obama administration.(Twitter: @ddiamond)
world news

Brooks-LaSure, Joe Biden's medicare pick becomes 1st black woman to lead post

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 AM IST
If confirmed by the Senate, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure would be the first Black woman to head CMS, which has under its umbrella Medicare, Medicaid, children’s health insurance and the Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boeing, which was criticised for blaming pilots over a 2018 737 MAX crash in Indonesia later tied to a faulty system, has not issued any comment on the causes of the Sriwijaya crash.(AP)
Boeing, which was criticised for blaming pilots over a 2018 737 MAX crash in Indonesia later tied to a faulty system, has not issued any comment on the causes of the Sriwijaya crash.(AP)
world news

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Manufacturers have periodically issued such reminders and Boeing said it regularly communicates with customers on how they can safely and confidently operate their airplanes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer.(AP)
Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer.(AP)
world news

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa - The Times

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Britain changed its visa application programme in late January, allowing Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live in the UK for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Signs that a national lockdown are curbing the pandemic are welcome news for PM Boris Johnson, who is under pressure to ease restrictions.(REUTERS)
Signs that a national lockdown are curbing the pandemic are welcome news for PM Boris Johnson, who is under pressure to ease restrictions.(REUTERS)
world news

Coronavirus spread in England falls sharply ahead of Johnson review

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:16 AM IST
National prevalence of the virus was down by two-thirds in the first half of February compared to January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Oil extends gain with US crisis slamming nation’s crude output

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The supply shock is aiding an already frothy global oil market and is starting to impact global energy flows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
world news

Robinhood, Citadel reject conspiracies they halted ‘meme’ trades

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The virtual hearing will offer lawmakers their first chance to grill executives involved in the recent stock-market frenzy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

Southeast Asia's support for US over China increased under Biden admin: Report

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:52 AM IST
"China as a choice dropped from 46.4 per cent in 2020 to 38.5 per cent in 2021, even despite intensive Covid-19 diplomacy seen in the region," the survey stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
world news

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

PTI, South Padre Island
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:51 AM IST
“Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news

Big Tech’s critics work to strike back in White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Apple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
world news

Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
world news

News Corp strikes global deal with Google after years of feuding over payments

Agencies, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google’s ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
world news

Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
world news

Elon Musk should come clean: Tesla’s emissions are rising

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The more cars Tesla sells in China and India, the more the intensity of its emissions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
world news

CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The variants, which emerged initially in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have all now been seen in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
world news

Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

AP, Boston
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:13 AM IST
The incidents, which took place three days apart, have revived longstanding concerns about racism on a campus where most students are white.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP