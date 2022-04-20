UN chief requests Putin-Zelensky meet over ‘peace in Ukraine’ amid war
- Ukraine has borne the brunt of Russia's attack ever since Putin launched a ‘military operation’ and the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “discuss urgent steps to bring peace in Ukraine.” According to the spokesperson for the secretary-general Stephane Dujarric, two separate letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
"In these letters, the secretary-general asked President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Kyiv. The secretary-general said at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.
Also read: After Infosys, Tata Steel stops business with Russia over Ukraine invasion
While the Kremlin said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing "absolutely clear, elaborate wording" of its demands as part of peace talks, the Ukraine finance minister said the country has ruled out any such possibility.
Ukraine has borne the brunt of Russia's attack ever since Putin launched a ‘military operation’ and the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The war has now entered its 56th day on Wednesday, with thousands of people being killed - the number is still not known. Over 5 million refugees have fled the war-torn country, according to the UN.
Also read: 'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine
Meanwhile, Zelensky, during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel said Ukraine being a member of the European Union is a “priority”.
"Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," he said.
.
-
Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document |Updates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said he had not seen or heard about the document that the Kremlin spoke about earlier in the day. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia as Moscow intensifies its offensive in the east. The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
-
Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky
European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel. "Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," Zelensky said.
-
India will give another $500 million in fuel aid: Sri Lanka foreign minister
India will give Sri Lanka an additional $500 million in financial assistance to buy fuel, the troubled island nation's foreign minister told reporters Wednesday, adding that Bangladesh was also willing to postpone $450 million in swap repayments to ease Colombo's burden. The first line of credit was used up earlier this month after a shipment of 120,000 tons of diesel and 40,000 tons of petrol. So far India has provided nearly 400,000 tons of fuel.
-
'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine
With no end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in sight, especially after Moscow announced a second round of operations a day ago, the Kremlin Wednesday said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing 'absolutely clear, elaborate wording' of its demands as part of peace talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said 'the ball is in their court' and that Russia is now 'waiting for a response', news agency AP reported.
-
Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage
The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation's strict Covid Zero rules. The government didn't give full names of the people involved. Many people questioned why anyone -- let alone an elderly woman -- would need to be sent to quarantine late at night. One person described the official explanation as “laughable.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics