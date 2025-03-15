Menu Explore
UN considering humanitarian channel from Bangladesh to Myanmar

AFP |
Mar 15, 2025 09:21 PM IST

UN considering humanitarian channel from Bangladesh to Myanmar

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Saturday the organisation is exploring the possibility of a humanitarian aid channel from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

UN considering humanitarian channel from Bangladesh to Myanmar
UN considering humanitarian channel from Bangladesh to Myanmar

Guterres is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh that saw him meet on Friday with Rohingya refugees, threatened by looming humanitarian aid cuts.

Around a million members of the persecuted and mostly Muslim minority live in squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, most of whom arrived after fleeing the 2017 military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

"We need to intensify humanitarian aid inside Myanmar to create a condition for that return to be successful," Guterres said during a press briefing.

Guterres suggested that under the right circumstances, having a "humanitarian channel" from Bangladesh would facilitate the return of the Rohingya community, but said it would require "authorisation and cooperation".

Asked if dialogue with the Arakan Army , an ethnic minority rebel group in Myanmar, was essential for the repatriation of Rohingyas, Guterres said: "The Arakan Army is a reality in which we live."

He acknowledged that in the past relations with the AA have been difficult but said, "Necessary dialogue must take place".

Guterres added that engaging with the AA was important as sanctions against the group would require the UN Security Council's approval, which could prove difficult to obtain.

"It's essential to increase pressure from all the neighbours in order to guarantee that fighting ends and the way towards democracy finally established," Guterres said.

The UN chief's remarks came after human rights group Fortify Rights issued a statement urging the Bangladesh government to facilitate humanitarian aid and cross border trade to reach war-affected civilians in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The AA is engaged in a fierce fight with the military for control of Rakhine, where it has seized swaths of territory in the past year, all but cutting off the state capital Sittwe.

The UN's World Food Programme said on Friday that it will be forced to cut off one million people in war-torn Myanmar from its vital food aid because of "critical funding shortfalls".

The upcoming cuts would hit 100,000 internally displaced people in Rakhine including members of the persecuted Rohingya minority who will "have no access to food" without its assistance, it said.

Last year, the UN warned that Rakhine faces an "imminent threat of acute famine".

sa/asv/tc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
