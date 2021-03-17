UN delegation to visit remote Bangladesh island since Rohingya moved
- The United Nations earlier said it had not been allowed to conduct a technical and safety assessment of the island and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.
A United Nations (UN) delegation will on Wednesday start a three-day visit to a remote Bay of Bengal island where Bangladesh has moved more than 13,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees since December despite criticism from rights groups.
Bangladesh wants to eventually transfer 100,000 of the more than 1 million refugees living in overcrowded border camps to Bhasan Char island, which emerged from the sea only two decade ago and is considered vulnerable to floods.
"This initial three-day visit will bring together experts from UN agencies engaged in the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh," the UN refugee agency told Reuters in an email.
"The visit will look at the current situation and facilities on Bhasan Char, appraise the needs of the Rohingya refugees relocated there, as well as discuss with the authorities and others currently working on Bhasan Char."
The United Nations earlier said it had not been allowed to conduct a technical and safety assessment of the island and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.
Bangladesh says the relocation is voluntary, but some of a first group to be moved spoke of being coerced.
The Rohingya, a minority group who fled violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are not allowed to move off the island, which is several hours' journey away from the southern port.
Bangladesh has dismissed safety concerns over the island, citing the building of flood defences as well as housing for 100,000 people, hospitals and cyclone centres.
It also says overcrowding in refugee camps fuels crime, while some Rohingya said frequent violence in the camps had driven them to relocate.
"We hope it will remove any concerns that the UN has about the relocation and they will get involve in the relocation and provide Rohingya people the support they need," a senior official at the Foreign Ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With crisis stricken currency, Venezuela rolls out larger denomination banknotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong: IPO hits almost $11 billion, close to 500% jump from 1 year earlier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN delegation to visit remote Bangladesh island since Rohingya moved
- The United Nations earlier said it had not been allowed to conduct a technical and safety assessment of the island and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to ask EU to send 1 million Covid-19 vaccines for Papua New Guinea
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the vaccines were contracted to Australia but were badly needed to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the Pacific island nation, parts of which are just a short boat ride from Australian territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia tried to engineer Biden’s defeat in 2020, reveals US intelligence report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China acting aggressively, repressively in Asia, says Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 Asian women among 8 shot dead; suspect arrested: What happened in Georgia?
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting the Atlanta and Cherokee county authorities in the investigation of the shootings, according to agency's spokesman Kevin Rowson. So far, the authorities have not offered any possible motive for the shootings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uber to grant UK drivers worker status with benefits like minimum wage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan to lift emergency from Tokyo and other areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan court rules not recognising same-sex marriage unconstitutional, says Kyodo
- The Sapporo District Court on the northern island of Hokkaido handed down the decision Wednesday, Kyodo said, in the first of a series of similar damages suits filed by same-sex couples in five courts around the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China-made Covid-19 vaccine required for getting Chinese visa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms sexual harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exclusion of women in decision-making marker of flawed democracy: Kamala Harris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia, Iran targeted 2020 US election: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox