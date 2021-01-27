UN experts fault Italy in drownings of over 200 migrants
Independent human rights experts who work with the United Nations say Italy failed to protect the “right to life” of over 200 migrants who died when the boat they were on sank in the Mediterranean Sea over seven years ago.
The Human Rights Committee also called on Italian authorities to “proceed with an independent and timely investigation and to prosecute those responsible” for the deaths.
The boat departed from Libya on Oct. 10, 2013 carrying some 400 people, mostly Syrians. In a decision published Wednesday, the committee said Italy “failed to respond promptly” to distress calls after the vessel was shot “by a boat flying a Berber flag in international waters” some 113 kilometres south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The committee of 18 experts says distress calls to Italian authorities were redirected to Malta, which was some 218 kilometers away. By the time a Maltese patrol boat arrived the boat had capsized. More than 200 people, including 60 children, drowned.
Committee member Helene Tigroudja called it a “complex case” since the migrants' boat was in international waters within Malta's search and rescue zone, but she said a timely response might have averted the tragedy.
"Had the Italian authorities immediately directed its naval ship and coast guard boats after the distress calls, the rescue would have reached the vessel at the latest two hours before it sank,” Tigroudja said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to target drilling, fossil fuel subsidies in new climate orders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google opens Dublin hub to tackle harmful online content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for US law enforcement: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts fault Italy in drownings of over 200 migrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant partially evacuated over suspect package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India takes up with Italy, Canada incidents outside missions in Rome, Vancouver
- In Italy, unidentified persons painted the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad” on the facade of the Indian embassy in Rome and put up several pro-Khalistan flags and banners at the gate ahead of Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New START: All you need to know about US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who’s who on Joe Biden’s sprawling climate team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s President Xi says ‘patriots’ should govern Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympics by May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingyas to remote island this week
- "Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there." Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian parliament approves New START nuclear treaty extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox