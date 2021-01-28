UN goal to end child labour by 2025 deemed impractical, out of touch
A goal to stamp out child labour by 2025 is out of touch with global realities and could push many working children into worse poverty and marginalisation, a group of academics said this week as they called for more realistic targets.
The United Nations launched the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour last week, saying urgent action was needed to meet the goal as Covid-19 puts more children at risk of underage work and threatens decades of progress.
According to the academics, the objective was unrealistic even before the pandemic disrupted schooling and increased hardship for millions of children around the world.
"Removing them from work is no help if this drives them deeper into the famine and broken lives that the work was undertaken to mitigate," said an open letter signed by 101 professors and researchers and published by Open Democracy.
Also read| Why Kerala is reporting nearly half of India’s Covid-19 cases
Instead of basing anti-child labour targets on "emotional and ideological convictions", the academics said policies should consider the varied experiences and coping mechanisms of working children and their families, as well as scientific research.
"The current global effort to eradicate child labor is based on the experiences of the ideal of white, Western, middle-class childhoods," said Tatek Abebe, professor of childhood studies at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim.
"It draws on the belief that children should go to school, and not participate in labour. However, the reality of children's lives in most parts of the world is not labour-free. Child labor is not necessarily bad," said Tatek, one of the signatories.
Also read| Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb
Appropriate work can bring educational benefits and should be encouraged, the letter said, calling for long-term strategies to eliminate harmful child labour in ways that improve children's wellbeing rather than striving for an outright ban.
Tatek said improving children's working conditions rather than banning them from working, and ensuring access to institutional and legal support to protect them from harm and exploitation were more realistic approaches.
"Eliminating child labour as a resolution without addressing fundamental structural problems of poverty and inequality will not be successful," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Interventions should also be adjusted to other challenges such as climate change, which will further worsen children's lives and conditions in the post-pandemic world, the letter said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Economic Growth Moderated to 4% in Final Quarter of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany recommends AstraZeneca's Covid shot only for people under 65
- The country’s immunization commission said there was insufficient information on the shot’s effectiveness for people over 65 years old, though it added that “beyond this limitation, the vaccine is also considered to be equally suitable.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese victim’s son seeks answers as WHO virus probe team starts work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Ali al-Sistani
- The trip is aimed primarily at encouraging the country’s beleaguered Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by the Muslim majority before being targeted relentlessly by Islamic State militants starting in 2014. But the first visit by a pope to Iraq also has a strong interfaith component.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court orders Navalny to remain in jail ahead of trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to rescind Mexico City Policy: Know all about contested ‘global gag rule’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN goal to end child labour by 2025 deemed impractical, out of touch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blocked links showing deceased woman as Hathras rape victim: Google, Twitter, FB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong
- It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, is being offered in an auction. It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company, and will be auctioned off by Bonhams with a book estimate of 300,000 to 380,000 Hong Kong dollars.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Novartis seeks partners to make more Covid-19 vaccines, therapies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liz Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s new CDC director takes over institution in crisis
- Rochelle Walensky inherits an agency whose reputation has been tarnished. Early in the pandemic, the Trump administration halted the CDC’s briefings and the agency faded from view. administration officials slowed down publication of guidance and stalled access to $1 billion in pandemic aid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How experts will hunt for Covid-19 origins in China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO warns "too early to ease up" from Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump admin’s final wage rules will not apply for upcoming H-1B filing season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox