UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 05:01 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Volker Turk said that Russian strikes were exposing millions of people to "extreme hardship".

Russia-Ukraine War: Workers repair power lines in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Workers repair power lines in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region.(AFP)
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement.

In a speech to the Human Rights Council following a trip to Ukraine, Turk said that Russian strikes were exposing millions of people to "extreme hardship".

"Additional strikes could lead to a further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement," he said.

