UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 05:01 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Volker Turk said that Russian strikes were exposing millions of people to "extreme hardship".
Reuters |
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement.
In a speech to the Human Rights Council following a trip to Ukraine, Turk said that Russian strikes were exposing millions of people to "extreme hardship".
"Additional strikes could lead to a further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement," he said.
