IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay
The UN 's most powerful body said its objective is to transfer security to Somali authorities, with the aim of Somalia taking the lead in 2021, and achieving full responsibility by the end of 2023.(Reuters File Photo)
The UN 's most powerful body said its objective is to transfer security to Somali authorities, with the aim of Somalia taking the lead in 2021, and achieving full responsibility by the end of 2023.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

The resolution, which was adopted unanimously, authorized the African Union to maintain its nearly 20,000-strong force in Somalia until the end of the year with a mandate to reduce the threat from the extremist groups to enable “a stable, federal, sovereign and united Somalia.”
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 PM IST

The UN Security Council urged Somalia's government on Friday to organize elections “without delay” in a resolution that stressed the pressing threat to the country's security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.

The resolution, which was adopted unanimously, authorized the African Union to maintain its nearly 20,000-strong force in Somalia until the end of the year with a mandate to reduce the threat from the extremist groups to enable “a stable, federal, sovereign and united Somalia.”

The UN 's most powerful body said its objective is to transfer security to Somali authorities, with the aim of Somalia taking the lead in 2021, and achieving full responsibility by the end of 2023.

It emphasizes the importance of building the capacity of Somali forces and institutions so they are able to manage current and future threats, and authorizes the AU force, known as AMISOM, to support the transfer of its security responsibilities to the government.

The resolution's adoption came amid growing pressure on Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after scheduled elections on February 8 failed to take place because of the lack of agreement on how the vote should be carried out. Two regional states have said they would not take part without a deal.

Critics accuse Mohamed, who is seeking a second four-year term, of delaying the election to extend his current mandate. The president has blamed unnamed foreign interventions.

The Security Council expressed concern at the delays in finalising arrangements for elections this year. It urged the federal government and regional states “to organize free, fair, credible and inclusive elections” in line with a September 17, 2020, agreement.

Three decades of chaos, from warlords to al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab to the emergence of an Islamic State-linked group, have ripped apart the country that only in the past few years has begun to find its footing.

The Security Council welcomed “progress achieved so far” but also stressed the immediate threat from al-Shabab and other extremist groups. It condemned their attacks in Somalia and beyond “in the strongest possible terms.”

Council members welcomed the government's commitment to conduct joint operations with AMISOM “in order to become the primary security provide in Somalia.”

But they said “Somalia is not yet in a position to take full responsibility for its own security and that degrading al-Shabab and armed opposition groups and building and sustaining peace will therefore require continued regional and international collaboration and support.”

While the British-drafted resolution was adopted unanimously, the council's three African members -- Niger, Tunisia and Kenya -- and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines objected to the way negotiations were conducted, saying they weren't properly consulted.

Niger's UN Ambassador Abdou Abarry said “the African Union must play a leadership role in determining the future of its mission to Somalia throughout the transition.”

“It is our sincere hope that the implementation of this resolution will be marked by meaningful participation, cooperation and collaboration between the council, the AU and other partners in the common endeavour to stabilise Somalia by systematically degrading terrorist groups to allow peace and security to the people of Somalia,” Abarry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
somalia
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Biden is expected to appoint someone to oversee implementation of the Covid-19 relief plan. And while Biden himself will not be as in-the-weeds this time, aides still expect to get plenty of questions from him about exactly where and when the money is moving.(REUTERS)
Biden is expected to appoint someone to oversee implementation of the Covid-19 relief plan. And while Biden himself will not be as in-the-weeds this time, aides still expect to get plenty of questions from him about exactly where and when the money is moving.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden played 'sheriff' on 2009 aid, now salesman on Covid law

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Biden said Friday that he would draw on his experiences in 2009, saying he worked four to five hours daily for six months to ensure that the stimulus succeeded. That same type of focus will be needed for coronavirus relief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows a makeshift barrier set up on a street of a village under lockdown amid rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, in Manila, Philippines.(Reuters)
A view shows a makeshift barrier set up on a street of a village under lockdown amid rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, in Manila, Philippines.(Reuters)
world news

Philippines detects first case of Brazil Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:47 PM IST
  • A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome centre, the ministry said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People line up at a community vaccination center administering the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine imported by Fosun Pharma in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Hong Kong is easing up on social-distancing rules, but needs residents to embrace its inoculation program in order to achieve a full return to normal life. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People line up at a community vaccination center administering the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine imported by Fosun Pharma in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Hong Kong is easing up on social-distancing rules, but needs residents to embrace its inoculation program in order to achieve a full return to normal life. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Vaccine production needs to get even faster, says BioNTech CEO

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 PM IST
A year after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the world would be well advised to prepare for the next one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN 's most powerful body said its objective is to transfer security to Somali authorities, with the aim of Somalia taking the lead in 2021, and achieving full responsibility by the end of 2023.(Reuters File Photo)
The UN 's most powerful body said its objective is to transfer security to Somali authorities, with the aim of Somalia taking the lead in 2021, and achieving full responsibility by the end of 2023.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The resolution, which was adopted unanimously, authorized the African Union to maintain its nearly 20,000-strong force in Somalia until the end of the year with a mandate to reduce the threat from the extremist groups to enable “a stable, federal, sovereign and united Somalia.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Huawei logo is seen.(Reuters)
The Huawei logo is seen.(Reuters)
world news

5 Chinese companies, including Huawei, pose threat to US national security: FCC

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this March 8, 2021, photo, Jaci Jageson talks with her husband Larry Lageson on the porch of their home in Mankato, Minn. The retired couple's precinct is one of several in the small, Midwestern city where heavy support for Joe Biden last year helped the Democrat carry Blue Earth County, where Republican Donald Trump won in 2016. (AP Photo/Tom Beaumont)
In this March 8, 2021, photo, Jaci Jageson talks with her husband Larry Lageson on the porch of their home in Mankato, Minn. The retired couple's precinct is one of several in the small, Midwestern city where heavy support for Joe Biden last year helped the Democrat carry Blue Earth County, where Republican Donald Trump won in 2016. (AP Photo/Tom Beaumont)
world news

US: Democrats find fresh support for Biden's politics in small-city America

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Biden carried roughly 60 counties President Donald Trump won in 2016, many were places anchored by a mid-sized or small city that is trending Democratic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Muslim community leave after attending a national remembrance service in Christchurch to mark two years since the Christchurch mosque attacks.(AFP)
Members of the Muslim community leave after attending a national remembrance service in Christchurch to mark two years since the Christchurch mosque attacks.(AFP)
world news

New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed. A similar service planned for last year was canceled at short notice due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
world news

Call for more protests in Myanmar as US and allies vow to restore democracy

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The calls came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in a country where violence has escalated as authorities crack down harshly on protests and civil disobedience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for many of the targeted killings while the Taliban and the government have blamed each other for trying to sabotage efforts to reach a peace agreement.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for many of the targeted killings while the Taliban and the government have blamed each other for trying to sabotage efforts to reach a peace agreement.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Car bomb kills at least 8, injures 47 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The death toll in the explosion late Friday that also destroyed 14 houses is expected to rise because several of the injured were critical, said Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the provincial hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domestic media reported two protesters were killed in police firing in the Tharketa district of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon overnight. (Representative Image)(AP)
Domestic media reported two protesters were killed in police firing in the Tharketa district of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon overnight. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

At least two killed in Myanmar as Quad nations vow to restore democracy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Saturday's calls for protests came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in Myanmar where violence has escalated as authorities crack down on protests and civil disobedience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National guards are seen Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on a fence that was erected to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
National guards are seen Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on a fence that was erected to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
world news

Fencing outside US Capitol 'ghastly', too militarized, say lawmakers

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Lawmakers call the razor-topped fencing “ghastly,” too militarized and, with the armed National Guard troops still stationed at the Capitol since a pro-Trump mob laid siege, not at all representative of the world’s leading icon of democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Shares are being bid up because there are expectations for greater demand," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors. "We need to see the follow-through."(AP)
“Shares are being bid up because there are expectations for greater demand," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors. "We need to see the follow-through."(AP)
world news

Increase in US crude oil prices makes oil, gas firms best performing areas

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The near doubling in the price of crude has helped make shares of oil and gas companies - for years a losing bet - one of the best performing areas of the market, with outsized gains in the stocks of companies such as oil major Exxon Mobil Corp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk past a Xiaomi Corp. store in Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians walk past a Xiaomi Corp. store in Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

US judge removes China's Xiaomi from Trump-era blacklist

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Spanish regions halt AstraZeneca shots over blood clot concerns

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Austria earlier stopped using the batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated a death from clotting and a case of pulmonary embolism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Friday, Judge Lora Livingston did not approve Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order on Austin's mask mandate.(AP file photo)
Earlier on Friday, Judge Lora Livingston did not approve Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order on Austin's mask mandate.(AP file photo)
world news

Covid: Judge allows Texas' Austin city to defy state order to lift mask mandate

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:28 AM IST
"Austin's mask rules will remain in effect for the next two weeks," Mayor Steve Adler said on Friday. "We return to court on March 26. No matter what happens then, we will continue to be guided by doctors and data. Masking works."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP