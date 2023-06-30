UNESCO says US rejoins body, reversing Trump withdrawal
Jun 30, 2023 07:57 PM IST
Donald Trump announced in 2017 that he was pulling the US out of UNESCO alongside Israel, accusing the body of bias against the Jewish state.
The United States rejoined UNESCO on Friday, reversing its withdrawal during the Trump presidency, the UN's cultural agency said.
Donald Trump announced in 2017 that he was pulling the US out of UNESCO alongside Israel, accusing the body of bias against the Jewish state, a decision that took effect in 2018.
