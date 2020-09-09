e-paper
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list

The United States removed a Covid-19-related global “do not travel” advisory for Americans in August and switched to a country-specific system, working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

world Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
On Wednesday, Pakistan and Bangladesh were among the six countries that had been moved to the category of less prohibitive "Level 3: Reconsider travel". The other four were Benin, Kuwait, Mexico and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
On Wednesday, Pakistan and Bangladesh were among the six countries that had been moved to the category of less prohibitive "Level 3: Reconsider travel". The other four were Benin, Kuwait, Mexico and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.(AFP PHOTO.)
         

The United States on Wednesday took Pakistan and Bangladesh off its list of countries under “do not travel” advisories due to Covid-19, but kept India on it.

The United States removed a Covid-19-related global “do not travel” advisory for Americans in August and switched to a country-specific system, working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It had then kept most countries at “Level 4: Do Not Travel”.

On Wednesday, Pakistan and Bangladesh were among the six countries that had been moved to the category of less prohibitive “Level 3: Reconsider travel”. The other four were Benin, Kuwait, Mexico and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We continue to monitor health and safety conditions around the world, working with the CDC and other agencies, as conditions evolve,” the state department said in a statement. India stayed at “Level 4: Do Not Travel”.

“Do not travel to India due to Covid-19,” the state department’s travel advisory page said. “Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”

The CDC has advised American travellers that “Covid-19 risk in India is high. If you get sick in India and need medical care, resources may be limited.”

