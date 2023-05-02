Home / World News / US' state senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

US' state senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

AP
May 02, 2023 10:14 PM IST

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 am and then went to bed before Monday's meeting.

A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting.

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting. (File/ AP)
In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

The video prompted several memes and social commentary before comments were turned off.

