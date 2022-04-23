Upscale Washington neighborhood on lockdown as three shot
- The Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighborhood of Washington was on lockdown after the mid-afternoon shooting and residents were evacuated as police hunted for the gunman.
Three people were wounded on Friday after a gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon in an upscale neighborhood of the US capital, police said.
The Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighborhood of Washington was on lockdown after the mid-afternoon shooting and residents were evacuated as police hunted for the gunman.
Assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said three people had been taken to hospital -- two adults who were in critical but stable condition and a girl with a minor gunshot wound.
Emerman told reporters police did not have any suspects in custody and were conducting a search of homes and apartment buildings in the area.
"We do not have a motive at this time," Emerman said. "We've locked down the neighborhood."
Neighborhood residents could be seen being evacuated by police, who swarmed the area with dozens of heavily-armed officers.
A number of ambulances were also on the scene.
Social media videos appeared to record lengthy bursts of automatic gunfire near a secondary school and a university in the neighborhood, which also houses a number of embassies.
Police were seen pointing weapons upward at an apartment building as they escorted residents from the area where the shooting occurred.
The University of the District of Columbia, across the street from the location of the shooting, went into lockdown.
"Active shooting incident near student housing located on Van Ness Street/Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspect remains on the loose," the school said in a tweeted statement.
"Law enforcement is on the scene. Take shelter and stay in place until further notice."
Ukraine war: Putin-UN chief meet in Moscow for efforts to bring peace
United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Tuesday where he will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin as part of his efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported. “Guterres hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently during his visit to Moscow. His office is in touch with the government of Ukraine for potential visit,” UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.
'Realistic possibility': UK PM Boris Johnson on whether Russia could 'win' war
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said there is a "realistic possibility" of Russia winning the war agains Ukraine and that the wa could continue until the end of next year. Countries supporting Ukraine must now think what more they can do in form of intelligence sharing, military training, economic sanctions and intensifying pressure on Putin. Ukraine needs to be fortified so that it becomes impenetrable by Russian forces, Johnson said.
Dozens feared dead in blast at mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: Report
An explosion struck a mosque in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, police said, with eyewitnesses reporting dozens of casualties. The blast hit Mawlavi Sikandar mosque north of Kunduz city, provincial police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told AFP. A nurse at a nearby district hospital told AFP over the phone that between 30 to 40 casualties had been admitted from the blast. There was no official confirmation on the casualties from the incident.
‘Worrying’ rise in South African Covid cases, says health minister
South African health minister Joe Phaahla said the authorities are monitoring “worrying signs” in the level of new coronavirus infections. The proportion of positive test results rose to 15.8% on Thursday, when 4,406 new infections were detected compared with 13.4% a day earlier, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Scientists have predicted the start of a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in late April or May.
Xi Jinping set to secure unprecedented third term as China’s leader
President Xi Jinping, who is set to secure a unprecedented third term as China's leader in a leadership reshuffle later this year, was elected on Friday by unanimous vote as a delegate to the 20th national congress of the ruling party at the Communist Party of China Guangxi regional congress. In China, CPC leaders are essentially selected and Xi becoming a delegate was more of a formality.
