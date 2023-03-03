Home / World News / US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist

US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist

world news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 07:41 AM IST

“When we identify entities that pose a national security or foreign policy concern for the United States, we add them to the Entity List to ensure we can scrutinize their transactions,” Assistant Secretary Thea Kendler said.

United States is adding 37 entities to its trade blacklist.(Representational)
United States is adding 37 entities to its trade blacklist.(Representational)
Reuters |

The United States is adding 37 entities to its trade blacklist for activities including contributing to Russia's army, supporting China's military and facilitating or engaging in human rights abuses in Myanmar and China, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Read more: Citing PM Modi's ‘not an era of war’ comment on Russia, US says ‘India has…’

“When we identify entities that pose a national security or foreign policy concern for the United States, we add them to the Entity List to ensure we can scrutinize their transactions,” Assistant Secretary Thea Kendler said in a statement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out