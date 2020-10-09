e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US aims to get 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021

US aims to get 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021

The treatments have come into the spotlight after President Donald Trump received one such experimental therapy last week for his case of Covid-19.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:38 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Cells that produce antibodies against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are seen through a microscope, in a university lab in Athens, Greece on July 8, 2020.
Cells that produce antibodies against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are seen through a microscope, in a university lab in Athens, Greece on July 8, 2020. (Reuter File Photo )
         

The US has already secured hundreds of thousands of doses of experimental antibody treatments for Covid-19 in anticipation of regulators authorizing their emergency use, federal health officials said on Friday.

The government expects to have 1 million doses of the so-called monoclonal antibody treatments on hand before year-end.

The treatments have come into the spotlight after President Donald Trump received one such experimental therapy last week for his case of Covid-19.

Eli Lilly & Co. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. this week asked the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorizations for their antibody therapies but haven’t yet received clearance. Trump has since repeatedly promised to hasten their approval, widen access and provide them to Americans for free.

“We have engaged in a number of contracts for procurement of these monoclonal antibodies already,” said Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services. The government is acquiring doses through its Strategic National Stockpile as they are manufactured, he said.

Mango spoke during a briefing on the latest developments of Operation Warp Speed, the White House-led effort to expedite the development, manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

Early data from Lilly’s single antibody and Regeneron’s antibody cocktail suggest both are effective in keeping people infected with the new coronavirus out of the hospital.

“The interest in the monoclonal antibodies is quite high,” said Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA. Woodcock, who is serving as a part of Operation Warp Speed, has recused herself from taking part in the approval decisions related to coronavirus therapeutics.

The greatest challenge ahead, Woodcock said, will be coordinating sites where patients can receive the antibody treatments, which must be administered intravenously by health-care professionals, unlike vaccines, which can be given from the more convenient confines of a pharmacy.

tags
top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In