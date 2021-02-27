US CDC says risk of Ebola to the United States is extremely low
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it was closely following outbreaks of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Guinea, and said the risk of Ebola to the United States was extremely low.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the US government will institute public health measures for the very small number of travellers arriving from the DRC and Guinea," the CDC said in a statement late on Friday.
"The Biden Administration is committed to working closely with the affected countries to end these outbreaks before they grow into epidemics," the CDC said.
Guinea started an Ebola vaccination campaign on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said earlier in the week, as authorities race to contain the first resurgence of the virus there since the world's worst outbreak in 2013-2016.
The resurgence of the virus, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids, has alarmed governments in the region and international health organizations, concerned that a major outbreak could overwhelm health infrastructures already battling a pandemic.
The CDC said on Friday that beginning next week, travellers from DRC and Guinea will be funnelled to six U.S. airports. Airlines will collect passenger information for public health follow-up and intervention for all passengers boarding a flight to the U.S. who were in DRC or Guinea within the previous 21 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former president Trump continues to be a force to be reckoned with, CPAC shows
- Those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Friday made clear they are not ready to move on from the former president — or from his baseless charges that the November election was rigged against him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winter Olympics part of China's 'communist propaganda campaign': Nikki Haley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil resorts to lockdowns and curfews to quell Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia moves closer to pre-pandemic life, Covid-19 'reined in' for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge approves $650 million Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US CDC says risk of Ebola to the United States is extremely low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia receives China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC
- Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senators introduce bill to end China's access to multiple year visa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan passes hurdle in US House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Khashoggi report, US slaps sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syria airstrikes: Biden protected US personnel, facilities, says White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden surveys Texas weather damage, encourages coronavirus shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Implementing One-Way Traffic At Retail Stores Can Reduce Covid-19 Transmission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox