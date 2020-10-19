e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US charges six Russian intelligence agents over ‘destructive’ cyberattacks

US charges six Russian intelligence agents over ‘destructive’ cyberattacks

The hackers allegedly carried out attacks against the 2017 elections in France and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, according to an indictment unsealed by the Justice Department on Monday.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:33 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The hackers allegedly spread the NotPetya malware, which damaged computers used for critical infrastructure, including impairing the administration of medical services by a hospital system in Pennsylvania.
The hackers allegedly spread the NotPetya malware, which damaged computers used for critical infrastructure, including impairing the administration of medical services by a hospital system in Pennsylvania.(Reuters)
         

The US charged six current and former members of Russia’s military intelligence agency for allegedly carrying out some of the world’s most destructive and sophisticated hacking attacks from 2015 to 2019, including knocking out Ukraine’s power grid and causing almost $1 billion in damages to three American companies alone.

The hackers allegedly carried out attacks against the 2017 elections in France and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, according to an indictment unsealed by the Justice Department on Monday.

“Their computer attacks used some of the world’s most destructive malware to date,” the department said.

“According to the indictment, beginning in or around November 2015 and continuing until at least in or around October 2019, the defendants and their co-conspirators deployed destructive malware and took other disruptive actions, for the strategic benefit of Russia, through unauthorized access to victim computers,” the department said.

Also Read: Russia, China hackers boost election attacks, says Microsoft

The hackers allegedly spread the NotPetya malware, which damaged computers used for critical infrastructure, including impairing the administration of medical services by a hospital system in Pennsylvania.

“The attack caused the unavailability of patient lists, patient history, physical examination files, and laboratory records,” according to the department.

None of the charges involved the current US presidential campaign, although the FBI and other agencies say Russia continues trying to interfere in US politics.

“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, said in the Justice Department statement.

tags
top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In