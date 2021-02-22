IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
A woman arrives at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic outside the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Thursday. (AP File Photo)
A woman arrives at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic outside the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Thursday. (AP File Photo)
world news

US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

The first known deaths from the virus in the US happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:27 AM IST

The US stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.

A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta.

The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer's, flu and pneumonia combined.

“It's nothing like we have ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic,” the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on CNN's “State of the Union”.

The US virus death toll reached 400,000 on January 19 in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis was judged by public health experts to be a singular failure.

The first known deaths from the virus in the US happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to the brink of 500,000.

Joyce Willis of Las Vegas is among the countless Americans who lost family members during the pandemic. Her husband, Anthony Willis, died on December 28, followed by her mother-in-law in early January.

There were anxious calls from the ICU when her husband was hospitalised. She was unable to see him before he died because she, too, had the virus and could not visit.

“They are gone. Your loved one is gone, but you are still alive,” Willis said. “It's like you still have to get up every morning. You have to take care of your kids and make a living. There is no way around it. You just have to move on.”

Then came a nightmare scenario of caring for her father-in-law while dealing with grief, arranging funerals, paying bills, helping her children navigate online school and figuring out how to go back to work as an occupational therapist.

Her father-in-law, a Vietnam vet, also contracted the virus. He also suffered from respiratory issues and died on February 8. The family isn't sure if COVID-19 contributed to his death.

“Some days I feel OK and other days I feel like I'm strong and I can do this," she said. “And then other days it just hits me. My whole world is turned upside-down.”

The global death toll was approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real death toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and cases inaccurately attributed to other causes early on.

Despite efforts to administer coronavirus vaccines, a widely cited model by the University of Washington projects the US death toll will surpass 589,000 by June 1.

"People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now,” Fauci said on NBC's “Meet The Press”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
A woman arrives at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic outside the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Thursday. (AP File Photo)
A woman arrives at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic outside the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Thursday. (AP File Photo)
world news

US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The first known deaths from the virus in the US happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, US. (REUTERS)
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, US. (REUTERS)
world news

US aviation body orders emergency inspection following Denver incident

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Federal Aviation Administration officials ordered the inspections after examining the hollow fan blade that failed, triggering the failure Saturday, the agency said in an emailed statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abdullah told the Centre to remember former prime minister Vajpayee's remarks who had said, 'friends can be changed but not neighbours.'(PTI)
Abdullah told the Centre to remember former prime minister Vajpayee's remarks who had said, 'friends can be changed but not neighbours.'(PTI)
world news

Farooq Abdullah asks Centre to speak to Pakistan if terrorism has to be abated

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh has been 'completed' after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X (R) wait for a press conference to begin in an unknown location, March 26, 1964 in this file photo. (AFP)
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X (R) wait for a press conference to begin in an unknown location, March 26, 1964 in this file photo. (AFP)
world news

Activist Malcolm X's family calls to reopen investigation into his murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Considered alongside Martin Luther King Jr as one the most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X was an outspoken Muslim advocate of Black rights, although critics said he preached racism and violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child studies at a village home in Sultan Kudarat, Mindanao, the Philippines, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Philippine�central bank Governor�Benjamin Diokno�said it�s "too early" to think about raising the policy rate even as inflation accelerated to the fastest in two years last month. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A child studies at a village home in Sultan Kudarat, Mindanao, the Philippines, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Philippine�central bank Governor�Benjamin Diokno�said it�s "too early" to think about raising the policy rate even as inflation accelerated to the fastest in two years last month. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Over 51,000 people evacuated in southern Philippines as storm approaches

ANI, Manila
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The Office of Civil Defense said the government has evacuated over 51,000 people in the provinces of Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, and Dinagat Islands Sunday morning due to massive flooding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.(AFP file photo)
No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.(AFP file photo)
world news

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri

AP, Kennett
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:06 PM IST
KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(File Photo / REUTERS)
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis

AP, Houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:03 PM IST
As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The biggest plant will be located in Karbala province, with a designed capacity of 300 megawatts.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
The biggest plant will be located in Karbala province, with a designed capacity of 300 megawatts.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
world news

Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the OPEC, is seeking to generate 20% of its total power production capacity from renewable sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Centre.(File Photo / AFP)
Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Centre.(File Photo / AFP)
world news

Ebola toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' health measures

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Ebola has also resurfaced in Guinea, where it has already killed five people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan will continue in its “grey list” till February 2021(AFP photo)
In the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan will continue in its “grey list” till February 2021(AFP photo)
world news

Pakistan unlikely to exit ‘grey list’ as FATF meets to decide its fate: Report

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Helmand: Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Sunday killed and wounded numerous people. AP/PTI(AP02_21_2021_000191A)(AP)
Helmand: Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Sunday killed and wounded numerous people. AP/PTI(AP02_21_2021_000191A)(AP)
world news

Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20, says report

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said that a roadside bomb explosion targeted a police car, killing the driver and a nearby child as well as wounding five other civilians including children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“When you just, you know, put your foot to the accelerator and really push, we’ll get it up to where we need to be by the middle of the week,” Fauci said(Reuters Photo)
“When you just, you know, put your foot to the accelerator and really push, we’ll get it up to where we need to be by the middle of the week,” Fauci said(Reuters Photo)
world news

Fauci says weather delays to Covid-19 vaccinations to be quickly reversed

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The pace of vaccinations dipped over the past week as freezing weather gridlocked much of the southern U.S. and in some cases prevented the movement of supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with US Lockheed Martin

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Lockheed Martin is involved in a project to install a $15 billion missile defence system in Saudi Arabia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane that crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway.(REUTERS)
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane that crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway.(REUTERS)
world news

7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport

Reuters, Abuja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:46 PM IST
In scrubland just outside the airport perimeter, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the aeroplane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cars travel past the CCTV headquarters, the home of Chinese state media outlet CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN, in Beijing.(REUTERS)
Cars travel past the CCTV headquarters, the home of Chinese state media outlet CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN, in Beijing.(REUTERS)
world news

China's state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Earlier this month, China barred Britain's BBC World News from its television networks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP