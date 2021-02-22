US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
The US stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.
A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta.
The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer's, flu and pneumonia combined.
“It's nothing like we have ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic,” the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on CNN's “State of the Union”.
The US virus death toll reached 400,000 on January 19 in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis was judged by public health experts to be a singular failure.
The first known deaths from the virus in the US happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to the brink of 500,000.
Joyce Willis of Las Vegas is among the countless Americans who lost family members during the pandemic. Her husband, Anthony Willis, died on December 28, followed by her mother-in-law in early January.
There were anxious calls from the ICU when her husband was hospitalised. She was unable to see him before he died because she, too, had the virus and could not visit.
“They are gone. Your loved one is gone, but you are still alive,” Willis said. “It's like you still have to get up every morning. You have to take care of your kids and make a living. There is no way around it. You just have to move on.”
Then came a nightmare scenario of caring for her father-in-law while dealing with grief, arranging funerals, paying bills, helping her children navigate online school and figuring out how to go back to work as an occupational therapist.
Her father-in-law, a Vietnam vet, also contracted the virus. He also suffered from respiratory issues and died on February 8. The family isn't sure if COVID-19 contributed to his death.
“Some days I feel OK and other days I feel like I'm strong and I can do this," she said. “And then other days it just hits me. My whole world is turned upside-down.”
The global death toll was approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins.
While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real death toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and cases inaccurately attributed to other causes early on.
Despite efforts to administer coronavirus vaccines, a widely cited model by the University of Washington projects the US death toll will surpass 589,000 by June 1.
"People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now,” Fauci said on NBC's “Meet The Press”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US aviation body orders emergency inspection following Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah asks Centre to speak to Pakistan if terrorism has to be abated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Malcolm X's family calls to reopen investigation into his murder
- Considered alongside Martin Luther King Jr as one the most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X was an outspoken Muslim advocate of Black rights, although critics said he preached racism and violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 51,000 people evacuated in southern Philippines as storm approaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ebola toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' health measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan unlikely to exit ‘grey list’ as FATF meets to decide its fate: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci says weather delays to Covid-19 vaccinations to be quickly reversed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with US Lockheed Martin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's state broadcaster applies to France for right to air in Europe: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox