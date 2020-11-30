e-paper
US court tosses suit on mail-in votes

US court tosses suit on mail-in votes

Pennsylvania officially certified Biden’s victory there on November 24. The lawsuit had also sought to stop certification.

world Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 01:30 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Washington
The lawsuit argued that a Pennsylvania law from 2019 allowing universal mail-in voting was unconstitutional.
The lawsuit argued that a Pennsylvania law from 2019 allowing universal mail-in voting was unconstitutional.(REUTERS)
         

The US state of Pennsylvania’s supreme court dismissed another legal challenge to the election by supporters of President Donald Trump on Saturday, further reducing his already near-impossible odds of overturning the results.

A Republican lawsuit had sought to invalidate mail-in ballots in the battleground state that President-elect Joe Biden won by about 81,000 votes - or to throw out all votes and allow the state’s legislature to decide the winner. The court dismissed both claims in a unanimous decision, calling the second one an “extraordinary proposition that the court disenfranchise all 6.9 million Pennsylvanians who voted in the general election.”



The judges said that their November 21 challenge to the law was filed too late, coming more than a year after it was enacted and with the election results “becoming seemingly apparent.”



Saturday’s decision follows a long line of similar ones, including a ruling the day before in which a federal appeals court flatly dismissed Trump’s claim that the election was unfair and refused to freeze Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

Trump has refused to give up on his claims of fraud in the November 3 election despite his repeated court defeats, tweeting bizarre conspiracy theories .

He isn’t abandoning his drive to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, despite state officials announcing a recount in Milwaukee county had only added to Democrat Joe Biden’s lead. “The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday,” tweeted Trump on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at a holiday market in Washington, Kamala Harris made a scoffing sound when asked whether she and President-elect Joe Biden would be prepared to run against Trump again.

“Please,” said the vice president-elect, and laughed before thanking reporters and walking off. Trump had hinted he may try his luck again in 2024.

