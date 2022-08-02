US dentist found guilty for wife's death in 2016 at the end of African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday.
A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three week trial and a day and a half of deliberations.
Rudolph, 67, was charged with foreign murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph in Zambia as well as mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime. Some of the money was paid out of Colorado so he was tried in Denver federal court.
He faces a maximum term of life in prison or the death penalty when he is sentenced in February.
Also Read | Husband of teacher killed in Texas mass shooting dies of heart attack: Report
Rudolph maintained his innocence and the two adult children he had with his wife sat in court to support him during the trial. One of Rudolph's defense attorneys, David Markus, said they would appeal his conviction.
“We believe in Larry. We believe in his family,” he said outside court.
The defense suggested Rudolph's wife of 34 years, a nervous traveler, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from Zambia to the United States in 2016.
But prosecutors countered that evidence showed that was impossible because the wound to her heart came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet (60 centimeters to 1 meter) away.
The couple's longtime hunting guide, Mark Swanepoel, told investigators that Rudolph had unloaded the shotgun the day before the fatal shooting, but Rudolph testified that he could not remember if he had or not.
When he returned home to Phoenix days later, Rudolph said he put the shotgun in his garage not wanting to look at it. Then sometime in 2018, as he was preparing to sell his house and before he found out the FBI was investigating his wife's death, he said he took the gun apart, put it into two cardboard boxes and paid a man cash to haul it away with along with other trash.
Prosecutors also accused Rudolph’s girlfriend and the manager of his Pittsburgh-area dental franchise, Lori Milliron, of lying to a federal grand jury and being an accessory.
She was found guilty by the same jury Monday of being an accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of a grand jury and two counts of perjury before a grand jury. She was found not guilty on three other counts of perjury.
Rudolph waved to Milliron as he was led out of court and back to jail after not having any interaction with her in the courtroom in previous days. Milliron will remain free with an ankle monitor until she is sentenced.
Prosecutors alleged that Rudolph decided to kill his wife to regain control over his life after Bianca Rudolph asked for more say in the couple’s finances and demanded that Milliron be fired. Rudolph said his wife agreed to have an open marriage and the defense argued there was no financial incentive for Rudolph, who was worth about $15 million at the time, to kill his wife.
Investigators in Zambia and for the insurers concluded her death was an accident. Prosecutors noted that Rudolph hung up on an insurance investigator who tried to speak with him and declined to participate in a voluntary interview with an FBI agent.
Colorado's U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan thanked the FBI for traveling around the world to collect evidence and interview witnesses in the case and said he hoped the verdict brings some peace to Bianca Rudolph's family.
“Bianca Rudolph deserved justice,” he said.
-
US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Taipei
United States House of Representatives SpeakerNancy Pelosi, a long-time China critic, was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the US said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "saber rattling" over the visit.
-
Saif al-Adel likely to be al-Qaeda's next chief: 5 points about him
The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in a targeted US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, has once again left al-Qaeda without an 'emir'. The 71-year-old succeeded Osama bin Laden as the terrorist group's chief after the latter was killed in a US special forces operation in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011. Here's a brief profile of veteran al-Qaeda member Saif al-Adel: (1.) Read The death of Zawahiri may only have a short-term impact (3.)
-
China population to start declining by 2025: Health commission officials
China's population will begin to shrink by 2025, officials have said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age. "The growth rate of the total population has slowed down significantly, and it will enter a stage of negative growth in the '14th Five-Year Plan' period," the National Health Commission said Monday, referring to the period between 2021 and 2025.
-
Zawahiri's killing by US a violation of Doha Agreement, says Taliban
In its first statement on the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Asian country's ruling Taliban regime described the development as a 'clear violation' of the Doha Agreement between the group and the United States of America. A 71-year-old Egyptian national, Zawahiri, succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaeda's head after the latter was killed by the US Navy Seals in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011.
-
China piles up pressure over US House speaker’s Taiwan visit
Chinese fighter jets are said to have been deployed near self-ruled Taiwan to pile up pressure against the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island on Tuesday, a report from Taipei said. Reports from Taiwan and CNN said Pelosi's is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour - the first for a US House speaker in 25 years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics