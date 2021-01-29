IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US dials up pressure over Omar Sheikh but will Pak end its ties with jihadis?
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (REUTERS)
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (REUTERS)
world news

US dials up pressure over Omar Sheikh but will Pak end its ties with jihadis?

Pakistan’s policy-makers would have woken on Friday to two strong statements from the White House and the US state department expressing outrage and concern about the Supreme Court’s ruling
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:45 PM IST

If the Pakistan government had plans to initiate a reset of its relationship with the US under the Biden administration, those have been virtually scuppered by the country’s Supreme Court acquitting Omar Saeed Sheikh, the mastermind behind the 2002 kidnapping of reporter Daniel Pearl.

Pakistan’s policy-makers would have woken on Friday to two strong statements from the White House and the US state department expressing outrage and strong concern about the Supreme Court’s ruling that could pave the way for Sheikh and three other men convicted of the 2002 abduction and murder to walk free.

Underlining the gravity of the situation, the statement from the US state department wasn’t issued by a spokesperson, but by the new secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and even before he had made an introductory call to his Pakistani counterpart. Blinken also offered to prosecute Sheikh in the US “for his horrific crimes against an American citizen” – in effect, asking Pakistan to hand over Sheikh.

Also Read: United States ‘outraged’ as Pak court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder

The timing of the Pakistan Supreme Court’s order was also inopportune because it came weeks before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) holds its first plenary meeting of 2021, at which the multilateral watchdog will review Pakistan’s efforts to fight terror financing. The court verdict will only lead to greater scrutiny of Pakistan’s efforts to crack down on terrorism and the long-standing problem of links between terrorists and the military establishment.

It is widely known that Sheikh had turned himself in to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies after Pearl’s murder in 2002, a week before his formal arrest by police. It is also known that Sheikh had surrendered to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer Ijaz Shah, who was then the home secretary of Punjab province and till last month, the interior minister of Pakistan.

Sheikh, who studied at the London School of Economic, came to prominence in India after he was arrested in 1994 for the kidnapping of an American and three Britons. He was then linked to the Harkat-ul-Ansar. Five years later, he was taken from an Indian prison and released along with Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar and terrorist Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar in exchange for the passengers of an Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked from Kathmandu to Kandahar in Afghanistan, which was then controlled by the Taliban.

At the height of tensions between India and Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sheikh made hoax calls from a Pakistani prison to then president Asif Ali Zardari, pretending to be Indian external affairs minister Pranab Mukherjee and threatening retaliatory actions for the carnage in Mumbai. The resultant tensions were defused only through a flurry of phone calls between leaders in Islamabad, New Delhi and Washington.

Pakistan-US ties suffered a body blow when former US president Donald Trump cut off all security assistance to Pakistan through a New Year’s day tweet in 2018, accusing the country of “lies and deceit” despite getting $33 billion in aid. Though the US has leaned on Pakistan to get the Taliban to the negotiating table, the overall relationship has not been repaired.

In recent weeks, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has spoken of efforts to reset his country’s relationship with the US, saying the Biden administration should engage with Pakistan and India on the basis of changes that have occurred in recent years.

Qureshi even wrote a letter to Blinken, highlighting what he said was a “big shift” in Pakistan’s policies and looking forward to more talks on the issue.

The reality is Pakistan’s powerful military has shown no signs of giving up its policy of “good and bad” terrorists, or cutting its ties with terrorists in the second camp such as Sheikh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

EU raises pressure on AstraZeneca over Covid-19 vaccine shortage

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demanded that AstraZeneca Plc fulfill its contractual obligations for the coronavirus vaccine as the mounting shortage crisis forces countries to slow delivery of shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (REUTERS)
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (REUTERS)
world news

US dials up pressure over Omar Sheikh but will Pak end its ties with jihadis?

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Pakistan’s policy-makers would have woken on Friday to two strong statements from the White House and the US state department expressing outrage and concern about the Supreme Court’s ruling
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not say whom she meant by her reference to an “enemy" within.(Reuters file photo)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not say whom she meant by her reference to an “enemy" within.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Nancy Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Prosecutors have charged more than 200 people for their roles in the riot, and others have been arrested after posting threats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden admin to remain committed to a strong US-India bilateral relationship

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Secretary Austin noted the great strides made in the US-India defence relationship, and he pledged to work collaboratively with the Defence Minister to sustain progress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese counterparts arrive at conference area of the hotel where the World Health Organization team is staying in Wuhan on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(AP)
Chinese counterparts arrive at conference area of the hotel where the World Health Organization team is staying in Wuhan on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(AP)
world news

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid origin meet Chinese scientists

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The group is expected to spend two more weeks in China, and will visit the seafood market at the centre of the early outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the rate of infections in Israel has declined slightly to about 9% and people seriously or critically ill has stabilized.(Reuters)
While the rate of infections in Israel has declined slightly to about 9% and people seriously or critically ill has stabilized.(Reuters)
world news

World’s most vaccinated nation struggles with new coronavirus variants

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:16 AM IST
As the European Union fights to get adequate supplies of vaccines and the US pushes to get more shots into arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Barack Obama (File Photo/Reuters)
Former US President Barack Obama (File Photo/Reuters)
world news

Former Obama aide Rob Malley likely to be named as US envoy to Iran

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Secretary of state Antony Blinken will formally announce Malley's appointment on Friday, officials in the state department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
London's Heathrow Airport (File Photo/AFP)
London's Heathrow Airport (File Photo/AFP)
world news

UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Besides the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda have been added to coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine resistant Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump team hires 2 ex-prosecutors with ethics experience

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The House officially transmitted the article of impeachment — accusing Trump of inciting the mob that rampaged through the US Capitol on Jan. 6 — to the Senate on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A court order said that Sheikh along with three accomplices connected to the case should "be released forthwith," though it was not clear when that would happen.
A court order said that Sheikh along with three accomplices connected to the case should "be released forthwith," though it was not clear when that would happen.
world news

United States 'outraged' as Pak court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Joe Biden's administration is "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision," his chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, underscoring the uneasy alliance between Washington and Islamabad, which has fractured many times over Islamist militancy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier this month, the United States expressed plans to strengthen ties with Taiwan under the Biden administration.(Reuters file photo)
Earlier this month, the United States expressed plans to strengthen ties with Taiwan under the Biden administration.(Reuters file photo)
world news

United States dismisses China's war threat against Taiwan

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:09 AM IST
The Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), which was passed when Washington switched its diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, outlines America's commitment to defend Taiwan, the South China Morning Post reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres speaks at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on December 18, 2020 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)(AFP)
The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres speaks at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on December 18, 2020 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today, says UN chief

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:48 AM IST
"We strongly hope that India will have all the instruments that are necessary to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination is campaign is made possible," Antonio Guterres told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai.
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai.
world news

LIVE: India's recoveries from Covid-19 near 10.4 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 is at more than 101 million, while the death toll is nearing 2.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
The origin of Covid-19 has been highly politicised.(AFP)
The origin of Covid-19 has been highly politicised.(AFP)
world news

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid-19 origins to begin field work

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:21 AM IST
On Thursday, the team completed two weeks of quarantine following its arrival in China, moving to a lakeside hotel in the central Chinese city where the deadly virus emerged in late 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second executive order was about protecting women's health at home and abroad.(REUTERS)
The second executive order was about protecting women's health at home and abroad.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden signs healthcare executive orders, says undoing damage Trump has done

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The first executive order was about restoring the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid to the way they were before Trump became president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP