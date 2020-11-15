e-paper
US Elections 2020: Why poll watcher complaints don’t amount to fraud

While Donald Trump’s legal allies have launched a flurry of lawsuits arguing that widespread fraud could have been committed because its poll watchers were not given proper access; most of these lawsuits have been dismissed over lack of evidence of election fraud.

world Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 09:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, US.
President Donald Trump’s legal allies have launched a flurry of lawsuits arguing that widespread fraud could have been committed because its poll watchers didn’t get proper access to the voting process. Most of those lawsuits have been dismissed over lack of evidence of election fraud.

 

Trump has tried to argue that there is a link between some of the complaints of partisan poll watchers and the results of the election. But till now, he has been unable to validate his assertions.

Who is a poll watcher?

A poll watcher is a partisan appointee who monitors voting or ballot counting to help ensure their party gets a fair shot. They are not supposed to interfere in the electoral process, except to report issues to party officials or polling place authorities, and are typically required to register in advance with the local election office. Poll watchers are designated by a political party or campaign to report any concerns that they may have. Monitoring polling places and election offices is allowed in most states, but rules vary and there are certain limits to avoid any harassment or intimidation.

Were Trump’s poll watchers denied access?

The Trump campaign said from the beginning that republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots. But election officials in key battleground states said that rules were being followed and they were committed to transparency. In Pennsylvania, for example, state election officials said poll watchers were certified in every county. Even republican lawyers acknowledged in court that they had observers watching polls and mail-in ballots being processed. In Michigan, a Trump campaign lawsuit included assertions from their observers that poll workers rolled their eyes when viewing votes for Trump, wore masks or clothing supporting the Black Lives Matter movement or appeared to double-count ballots. Other lawsuits claimed poll watchers were temporarily denied access in some locations, but there has been no evidence to back it up.

Was there any voter fraud in the elections then?

The federal cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency has called the voting and count “the most secure in American history.” But Trump’s legal allies continue to argue without any evidence that their poll workers weren’t on hand and anything could have happened out of their view.

