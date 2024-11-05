Staunch critic to biggest supporter: How Musk's relationship with Trump evolved this year

The American political landscape was refigured by many influential figures like Cardi B, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Lopez, Dana White, and Steve Wynn among others, who came out to support their Presidential choice. However, the pivotal player in the 2024 US Elections was billionaire Elon Musk. Over the past decade, Elon Musk has showcased a complex relationship with political figures.(Bloomberg)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said "he was going all in to elect Trump as the new US President" and saying that Musk shifted the entire course of the election would not be an overstatement.

Musk's shifting support for Donald Trump made the headlines and garnered the attention of voters and analysts alike, perhaps due to the complicated history both the tycoons share.

The Musk effect: SpaceX CEO's impact on voter engagement

Over the past decade, Musk has showcased a complex relationship with political figures and often maintained a neutral stance. However, his recent expressions of open support to Trump signal a notable shift and maybe a beginning of Musk's political ambitions too.

As far as Musk's impact on voters is concerned, he could prove to be an asset for Donald Trump in his race to the White House due to his massive social media presence and pool of young fans, that could shift market trends, quite literally.

According to political analysts, Musk’s backing could sway undecided voters towards Trump, particularly younger demographics, who are drawn to his innovative image.

Elon Musk-Donald Trump relationship over the years

Musk joined Trump's Policy Forum in 2016

A critic of Donald Trump's economic and climate change policies, Musk initially distanced himself from the former President during the 2016 presidential campaign.

However, after Trump's election, Musk joined the President's Strategic and Policy Forum and served as an advisor on economic issues. However, he left the group in 2017 following Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Tensions began in 2017

For the first time, Musk 2017 openly criticised the Trump administration over his environmental policies and its stance on immigration as it affected his companies' ability to attract and hire talent.

2020: Elon Musk softened for Donald Trump

As the 2020 presidential election approached, Musk’s comments became more neutral. Some of his views such as the reopening of the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, were in alignment with some of Trump's opinion.

Following Biden's victory, Musk appeared to maintain a more business-oriented relationship with the Trump administration, focusing on collaboration over criticism.

Elon Musk's public support of Donald Trump began in 2022

In late 2022, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk began to show more favourable sentiments towards former US President Trump, especially after he announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

By 2023, Musk's social media posts increasingly reflected support for Trump's policies, reflecting a remarkable shift in their relationship.

Musk's unparallel show of political support

In the final weeks of the presidential campaign, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world took part in Donald Trump's campaign and endorsed him in a way unknown to modern American history.

Over the weekend, Musk was jumping with joy alongside former President Trump at a rally in Butler, PA and is reportedly now talking to the Republican candidate multiple times a week.

Musk also relentlessly promoted Trump’s candidacy to his 201 million followers on X.

Elon Musk donated $44 million to Trump's campaign

Reportedly, Elon Musk donated about $44 million to his pro-Donald Trump spending group PAC during the first half of October, federal disclosures showed.