US embassy issues security alert for violence ahead of Bangladesh elections

The US Embassy in Bangladesh on Friday released a security alert warning of possible “political violence” during the general elections and national referendum in Bangladesh. Citing the possibility of ‘extremist attacks,’ the embassy advised citizens to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution.

US warns of likely extremist attacks It said that during the election period, “political violence or extremist attacks may occur, potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites.”

As per the security alert, US citizens were advised to avoid demonstrations and practice caution near large gatherings. “Remember that demonstrations or rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” the security alert on the US embassy website said.

It also informed that the Bangladesh government has announced restrictions on February 10 for motorcycles, and all transportation on February 11 and 12.

US Embassy in Dhaka will also have limited onsite services on February 11 and 12, it said.

Advises citizens to avoid gatherings The embassy further advised citizens to take several actions to ensure safety during this period. This included, avoiding large crowds and demonstrations, being aware of surroundings and monitoring local news. It also advised US citizens to remain vigilant, keep a low profile and carry a charged mobile phone for emergency communication.

It asked citizens to review their personal security plans and alternative travel routes.

First election since Sheikh Hasina's ouster The upcoming February 12 elections will be the first after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted through a mass, last year. The last elections took place in January 2024, when Hasina returned to office for the fourth consecutive time.

In August, Hasina fled the country in the wake of the protest and has been in exile. The Yunus-led administration has banned all activities of Hasina’s Awami League party, which means the former ruling party would not be able to join the race.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh Election Commission ordered government officials to refrain from campaigning for a 'yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum, calling such acts a “punishable offence,” PTI reported.

It said that engaging in such campaigning could influence the outcome of the referendum and would therefore be treated as a punishable offence.