US embassy in Oman issues urgent warning to staff, citizens in Muscat: 'Shelter-in-place, keep your phone charged…’
The US embassy in Oman has asked staff and citizens to shelter in place, citing unspecified “activity” outside the capital Muscat.
The US embassy in Oman has asked staff and citizens to shelter in place, citing unspecified “activity” outside the capital Muscat. This comes as Iran conducts a second day of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.
In a “security alert” post, U.S. Embassy Muscat wrote on X, “Due to ongoing activity outside of Muscat, the U.S. Embassy in Oman has instructed staff to shelter-in-place (i.e., take cover). We recommend all Americans in Oman do the same until further notice.”
“Find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items,” the embassy insisted. “Monitor media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.”
It also urged people who keep their phone charged and tell family and friends where they are.
“Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Oman,” the post added.
Trump announces Khamenei’s death
This comes after Donald Trump announced that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. The US President announced Khamenei’s death in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.
Shortly after, Trump issued a warning for Iran, writing, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Meanwhile, both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have encouraged the Iranian people to take to the streets and seize power of their nation. “Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands,” Netanyahu said, encouraging Iranians to “take over your government.”
