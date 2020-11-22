e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US expects to start Covid-19 vaccination program in early December: Official

US expects to start Covid-19 vaccination program in early December: Official

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have submitted to FDA for emergency use authorisation after announcing that the final efficacy analysis of its vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, undergoing phase 3 trial met all of the study’s primary efficacy endpoints.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have submitted to FDA for emergency use authorisation.
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have submitted to FDA for emergency use authorisation.(REUTERS)
         

The United States expects to kick off a Covid-19 vaccination program in early December, the head of the government’s Covid-19 vaccine effort said on Sunday.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, a program to facilitate and accelerate vaccination effort, told CNN that the government’s plan is to ship vaccines to the immunisation sites within 24 hours of emergency use authorisation by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to US media reports, FDA vaccine advisors have scheduled a meeting from December 8-10 to discuss approval after Pfizer and Moderna announced that their vaccine candidates are 95 per cent effective.

Also Read | Covid-19 vaccine may need ‘emergency authorisation’

Slaoui said that he expects companies to ship the vaccines on the second day of the approval. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have submitted to FDA for emergency use authorisation after announcing that the final efficacy analysis of its vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, undergoing phase 3 trial met all of the study’s primary efficacy endpoints. In a video shared on Friday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that the request for emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine is now in the FDA’s hands.

“This is a historic day, a historic day for science and for all of us. It took just 248 days to get from the day we announced our plans to collaborate with BioNTech to our FDA submission day,” he added.

The Phase 3 trial of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate began on July 27 and as of November 13, as many as 41,135 volunteers have received its second dose. BNT162b2 is an mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the same technology used by Moderna to come up with its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE expect to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

“We have operated at extraordinary speed in our clinical development program, from concept to regulatory filing, while always maintaining our focus on safety,” said Bourla.

tags
top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In