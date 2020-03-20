e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / US fast-tracking antimalarials to treat coronavirus

US fast-tracking antimalarials to treat coronavirus

The US has recorded more than 14,000 cases of new coronavirus infection, 205 of them fatal, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

world Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
A pharmacist holds a tray with a syringe containing a shot that will be used in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
A pharmacist holds a tray with a syringe containing a shot that will be used in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.(AP)
         

The US is fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday, following encouraging early results in France and China.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have not been given a formal green light in the US to fight the pandemic, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would work with domestic makers to expand production as it studied their efficacy.

The news came as Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion emergency relief package to combat the economic turmoil caused by the virus -- which must now be examined by so-far skeptical Democrats, who want to include direct financial aid to individuals, before a date can be set for a vote.

The two drugs mentioned Thursday are already approved for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and doctors in the US may prescribe any drug they believe is appropriate medically.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA has been so great,” Trump told reporters, referring to both compounds.

The US has recorded more than 14,000 cases of new coronavirus infection, 205 of them fatal, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. But authorities expect the number to rise steeply in the coming days because of increased levels of testing after initial delays.

“If there is an experimental drug that is potentially available, a doctor could ask for that drug to be used in a patient. We have criteria for that and very speedy approval for that,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“As an example, many Americans have read studies and heard media reports about this drug chloroquine, which is an anti-malarial drug.

“That’s a drug that the president directed us to take a closer look at, as to whether an expanded use approach to that could be done to actually see if that benefits patients.”

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are synthetic forms of quinine, which is found in the barks of cinchona trees of Latin America and has been used to treat malaria for centuries.

Some in the wider scientific community have cautioned more research is needed to prove that they really work and are safe for COVID-19.

But French drug maker Sanofi said on Wednesday it was ready to offer the French government millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine, sold under its brand name Plaquenil, in light of a “promising” study carried out by scientist Didier Raoult of the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille.

Raoult reported this week that after treating 24 patients for six days with Plaquenil, the virus had disappeared in all but a quarter of them.

The research has not yet been peer reviewed or published, and Raoult had come under fire by some scientists and officials in his native France for potentially raising false hopes.

“I’m just doing my duty, and I am happy to see that now eight or nine countries recommend chloroquine treatment for patients with this new coronavirus,” he told AFP.

ENCOURAGING

Several clinical trials are also underway in China, where authorities have announced positive results but not yet published their data.

Karine Le Roch, a professor of cell biology at the University of California, Riverside told AFP she was encouraged by recent work in France and China.

“I will say there is a very small number of patients, but if the results are correct, it seems to indeed decrease the viral loads of infected patients,” she said.

“It’s encouraging but we have to make sure the results are accurate and then confirm that with a larger number of patients.”

Scientists understand how these alkaloid compounds work at the cellular level to fight malaria parasites -- but it’s not yet known how they are fighting the coronavirus, Le Roch added.

“It’s highly possible that this compound is changing the acidity of the cells infected with the virus,” she told AFP.

“And then the enzymes that are needed for the virus to replicate cannot work as efficiently as they would work without the drug.”

But not everyone is convinced.

Writing in the journal Antiviral Research, French scientists Franck Touret and Xavierde de Lamballerie urged caution, noting that chloroquine had been proposed several times for the treatment of acute viral diseases in humans without success, including HIV.

They added that finding the right dose was crucial because “chloroquine poisoning has been associated with cardiovascular disorders that can be life-threatening.”

tags
top news
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Covid-19 cases in India climb to 110, PM proposes setting up emergency fund
Covid-19 cases in India climb to 110, PM proposes setting up emergency fund
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news