e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US FDA declines approval of Novartis’ cholesterol-lowering drug

US FDA declines approval of Novartis’ cholesterol-lowering drug

No onsite inspection was conducted by the FDA, the company said, adding that the regulator would schedule a facility inspection if it was deemed necessary once safe travel resumes.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 20:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
The European Commission last week approved the drug, branded Leqvio, which Novartis bought last year in a deal worth nearly $10 billion and expects to be a top seller.
The European Commission last week approved the drug, branded Leqvio, which Novartis bought last year in a deal worth nearly $10 billion and expects to be a top seller.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
         

Novartis AG said on Friday the US health regulator declined to approve inclisiran, the Swiss drugmaker’s potential treatment for elevated low-density cholesterol in adults, citing unresolved facility inspection issues.

The European Commission last week approved the drug, branded Leqvio, which Novartis bought last year in a deal worth nearly $10 billion and expects to be a top seller.

The purchase was a part of the drugmaker’s $9.7 billion takeover of The Medicines Co last November in a bid to challenge cardiovascular medicines from Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

“Novartis is confident in the quality of the regulatory submission for inclisiran....We look forward to meeting with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and our third-party manufacturing partner to discuss the feedback received and next steps,” Novartis Chief Medical Officer John Tsai said in a company statement.

No onsite inspection was conducted by the FDA, the company said, adding that the regulator would schedule a facility inspection if it was deemed necessary once safe travel resumes.

In an emailed response to a query, Novartis identified the supplier as Corden Pharma Caponago, based in Italy, which is responsible for drug product manufacturing.

tags
top news
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
‘Nobody was critical of Rahul Gandhi’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘Nobody was critical of Rahul Gandhi’: What happened in key Congress meet
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In