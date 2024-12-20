US imposes sanctions on Iran, Houthi-related entities

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on Iran and Houthi-related entities, according to the Treasury Department website which listed a number of individuals, companies and vessels that had been targeted. The vessels targeted were the Djibouti-flagged crude oil tanker MS ENOLA, owned by Journey Investment company, the San Marino-flagged MS ANGIA, and the Panama-flagged MS MELENIA. (Pic used for representation)(AFP)

The sanctions target three vessels involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals, which generates billions of dollars for Iran's leaders, supporting Tehran's nuclear program, development of ballistic missiles and financing of proxies including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, the Treasury said.

“The United States is committed to targeting Iran’s key revenue streams that fund its destabilizing activities,” Bradley Smith, acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a release. Smith said Iran relies on a "shadowy network" of vessels, companies, and facilitators for those activities.

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

The sanctions block all property and interests in the United States of the designated parties, and U.S. persons and entities dealing with them could be exposed to sanctions or enforcement actions including fines.

The Treasury said it also imposed sanctions on 12 individuals to pressure procurement and financing schemes by the Yemen Houthi group. Those included Hashem Ismail Ali Ahmad al-Madani, the head of the Houthi-aligned central bank in Sanaa, for their alleged roles in trafficking arms, laundering money and shipping illicit Iranian oil for the benefit of the Houthis.