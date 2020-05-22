e-paper
Home / World News / US man stabs father to death during Zoom video call: Police

US man stabs father to death during Zoom video call: Police

Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, fled out a window after attacking his 72-year-old father, Dwight Powers, around noon at their home near South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

world Updated: May 22, 2020 06:23 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Amityville, New York
A man in New York stabbed his father to death while on a Zoom video chat, police said.
A man in New York stabbed his father to death while on a Zoom video chat, police said. (Bloomberg)
         

A Long Island man was stabbed to death by his adult son Thursday while on a Zoom video chat, police said, leading to 911 calls from people who watched the horror unfold on their screens.

Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, fled out a window after attacking his 72-year-old father, Dwight Powers, around noon at their home near South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

Scully-Powers was arrested about an hour later, having gotten only about 1 mile away from the home. He remained hospitalized Thursday night for treatment of minor injuries from his jump.

Police said details on his arraignment and detention will be available once he is released from the hospital. Information on a lawyer who could comment on his behalf was not immediately available.

