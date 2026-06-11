US military launches fresh strikes on Iran; Tehran, Fars, Minab and Qeshm targeted

The US military said it is carrying out “additional self-defense strikes” against multiple targets in Iran shortly after US President Donald Trump and his war secretary warned of “hitting Iran hard” on Wednesday. FILE: Iranian missiles are launched, as Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against a US base in Jordan in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz. (via REUTERS)

Several areas in Iran, including western Tehran, Fars province, Bandar Abbas, and Qeshm were targeted in the latest US attacks.

In a social media post, the US Central Command said, “(It) began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

The attacks come after US President Donald Trump said “We're going to hit them again hard today”, even as he expressed frustration at Tehran for not arriving at a peace deal proposed by the US. Shortly after, Trump's war secretary Pete Hegseth said US will bomb 'key facilities' in Iran.

Which sites in Iran were targeted by US? The latest strikes in Iran included a list of old and new sites which have been at Washington's focus since the war began on February 28.

Iranian local reports said a 'location' in Sirik was hit by 'enemy' projectiles, while explosions were heard due to firing of projectiles in Qeshm and Hengam.

Bandar Abbas, which was the target of US retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, was targeted on Wednesday too. Explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, which is the southern city in Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Mehr news agency said that air defence systems were activated in western Tehran and in Fars province.

Other towns, including Gorgan, Sirki and Minab, were also targeted on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)