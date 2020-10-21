e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US mortality data indicates Covid-19 death toll nearly double reported toll: Report

US mortality data indicates Covid-19 death toll nearly double reported toll: Report

The total number of excess Covid-19 deaths ranged from a low of 841 for people under age 25 to a high of 94,646 among adults aged 75-84 years, the report said.

world Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 05:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
A woman walks across the Zaragoza-Ysleta border bridge crossing towards El Paso, Texas, US, as Mexico's Department of Foreign Relations requested another month-long extension on land-crossing restrictions at the US-Mexico border due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
A woman walks across the Zaragoza-Ysleta border bridge crossing towards El Paso, Texas, US, as Mexico's Department of Foreign Relations requested another month-long extension on land-crossing restrictions at the US-Mexico border due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(Reuters Photo )
         

The true death toll from Covid-19 likely exceeds 400,000, nearly twice the official tally, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on an analysis of “excess deaths” in the first eight months of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The report defined excess deaths as the number of persons who have died from all causes, compared with average mortality, using data from 2015-2019 as the basis for comparison.

“Overall, an estimated 299,028 excess deaths occurred from late January through October 3, 2020, with 198,081 (66 per cent) excess deaths attributed to COVID-19. The largest percentage increases were seen among adults aged 25-44 years and among Hispanic or Latino persons,” the report said on Tuesday (local time).

The excess novel coronavirus deaths would be in addition to the official toll of 216,025 published by the CDC on October 15, the report said.

The total number of excess deaths ranged from a low of 841 for people under age 25 to a high of 94,646 among adults aged 75-84 years. However, the average percentage change in deaths compared with previous years was largest for adults aged 25-44 years (26.5 per cent), the report said.

The report noted that measures of excess deaths have been used to estimate the impact of past pandemics, as well as natural disasters, particularly when there are questions about potential undercount.

Official tallies of Covid-19-related deaths could be limited by factors such as the use of diagnostic testing, including postmortem testing, and inaccurate cause of death information on death certificates, according to the report.

tags
top news
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
2 doctors connected to Hathras case asked to go by hospital
2 doctors connected to Hathras case asked to go by hospital
Shudder when I think of Oct 1947 carnage: Survivor of Pak-based violence in J&K
Shudder when I think of Oct 1947 carnage: Survivor of Pak-based violence in J&K
Focus on action against Pakistan as FATF meet begins
Focus on action against Pakistan as FATF meet begins
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In