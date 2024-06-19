10 hospitalized, more trapped after a house collapsed in Syracuse, New York, ‘mass casualty’ declared

10 people are severely injured after a catastrophic failure in Syracuse, New York; firefighters pulled out victims from the angle of the house on Tuesday. Reportedly 20 people were inside. First responders work at the site of a house collapse due to a suspected gas explosion in Syracuse, New York, U.S., June 18, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Louisa Eddolls (REUTERS)

According to CNY Central's initial reports, between 10 and 20 people may have been in the house at the time of the tragedy. Authorities are searching for other people who could still be trapped there; it is the official statement.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds spoke more to the press telling them about the nature of injuries that some of the victims had suffered. “Eight of the 10 are on advanced life support, while the other two are on basic life support,” he stated. “We’re in a good spot right now. To know there were 13 people inside that have made it out: That’s remarkable.”

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene, engaging in what Chief Monds described as a “prolonged rescue effort.”

Gas explosion or vehicle impact caused fatal collapse?

The specific nature of their injuries has not been disclosed. Among those transported to hospitals were children, although Chief Monds was unable to confirm how many or their ages. There are concerns that two more individuals could still be trapped within the wreckage.

The incident unfolded at approximately 4:06 p.m. on the 200 block of Carbon Street.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear, but initial reports suggest it may have been triggered by an inhouse gas explosion. Witnesses inside the house reported smelling gas just before an explosion occurred, and then the structure collapsed.

On the other hand, dispatch audio initially indicated that the collapse might have been caused by a runaway vehicle crashing into the garage of the structure, leading to multiple injuries.

Chief Monds also mentioned that a fire broke out at the rear of the house. When rescue crews first entered the severely damaged building, they found several individuals trapped inside a vehicle within the garage.

Syracuse fire official said there was a “strong odor of gas” coming out of the building.

Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene located in Syracuse's Northside neighbourhood. Carbon Street, where the incident took place, has been closed off between Oberst and John streets. Syracuse Police, Fire, and AMR (American Medical Response) are actively involved in the search and rescue efforts amidst the debris of the collapsed home.

A local resident recounted to CNY Central how the explosion shook neighbouring houses and scattered ashes over the sidewalk, reminiscent of a volcanic eruption affecting the entire block.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X (formerly Twitter) following the collapse, “New York State is offering assistance to emergency response teams on the ground and is ready to support in any way needed.”

“We are praying for all those impacted and their families.”