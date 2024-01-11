‘1st troops then…’: Hezbollah planning terror attacks on America soil, warn US officials

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, US intelligence officials have warned against a potential attack by the Lebanon-based terrorist group, Hezbollah, on American soil. Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah(AFP)

The Iran-backed terrorist group could target US military or diplomatic personnel in the Middle East and possibly even within the United States, four unidentified intelligence officials told POLITICO.

“Hezbollah could draw on the capability they have … to put people [in] places to do something,” one of the officials stated. “It is something to be worried about.”

Without elaborating on the nature of the attacks that they feared, the officials cautioned that Hezbollah has a larger global network than both Al- Qaeda and ISIS together.

They noted that lone wolf attacks were carried out in the United States and Europe by individuals influenced by ISIS or Al-Qaeda. It added that Hezbollah possesses a vast global network that would enable the terrorist group to deploy its agents to execute an assault within the United States.

On Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken warned that there is "a moment of profound tension in the region."

"This is a moment of profound tension in the region. This is a conflict that could easily metastasize, causing even more insecurity and even more suffering," Blinken said while addressing the media alongside Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

According to official Israeli estimates, the conflict that began last year on October 7 when Hamas launched an unprecedented offensive on Israel has claimed nearly 1,140 lives, AFP reported.

Is Israel considering a more extensive offensive against Hezbollah?

On Saturday, Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon launched a barrage of missile strikes on northern Israel in retaliation to what appeared to be an Israeli-planned attack that killed a key Hamas leader in Beirut. Israel responded by attacking Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon with airstrikes.

Later that day, Blinken expressed his "real concern" about an escalation there. He urged the regional states with influence over Hezbollah to use their authority to "try to keep things in check".

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that American authorities are worried that Israel might be planning a more extensive offensive against Hezbollah.