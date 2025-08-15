Manhattan ICE office flooded with envelopes containing white powder; here's what happened

The building at 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan was evacuated Thursday after reports of suspicious white powder being found. The envelopes with the mystery powder were found on the ninth floor, Fox 5 reported, citing the New York Fire Department. Mayor Eric Adams shared that no injuries have been reported at the time at 26 Federal Plaza, and teams are working to ensure the safety of everyone. (X/@kazdaughtry)

The ninth floor houses the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices.

Kaz Daughtry, NYC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, said on X “Our teams and federal partners are investigating an incident at 26 Federal Plaza. I have personally briefed @nycmayor Adams and The Deputy Mayor for Administration Camille Joseph Varlack in regard to the circumstances.”

What's happening at 26 Federal Plaza

NYC Mayor Eric Adams shared further updates on what's unfurling. He wrote on X “New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza.”

Envelopes containing white powder have been discovered there, the mayor shared, adding that there have been no injuries reported at this time.

“The investigation is ongoing. Expect increased presence and temporary closures. Please avoid the area and follow official channels for verified updates,” Daughtry added.

Adams also said that test results on the contents of the envelope are awaited and federal agencies are on it. The New York Fire Department's hazmat teams are at the site to ensure the safety of everyone inside and outside the building.

What is at 26 Federal Plaza?

The building at 26 Federal Plaza is home to the Department of Homeland Security, among other agencies. It also houses ICE detention facilities.

A couple of days back, a federal judge had ordered the Trump administration to ‘immediately improve conditions’ at the holding facility there.

ICE was told to limit capacity, ensure cleanliness, and provide sleeping mats for the rooms at 26 Federal Plaza.

Detainees kept there had complained of not having soap, toothbrushes or other hygienic products, and said they were fed inedible ‘slop’, and had to endure the ‘horrific stench’ of sweat, feces, and urine, as per court filings.

The building at 26 Federal Plaza, which houses FBI‘s New York field office and the immigration court has become the epicenter of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

(With AP inputs)