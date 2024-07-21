3 dead in mass shooting at block party in Philadelphia

A mass shooting in West Philadelphia left three dead and seven injured early Sunday, according to local reports. Reports of mass shooting in West Philadelphia emerged from a block party in th 1200 block of North Alden Street early Sunday. (X / Steve Keeley)

The incident reportedly happened at a block party with over 100 attendees. Steve Keeley of Fox 29 initially relayed via X/Twitter that at least nine people had been shot while one was pronounced dead at the scene. Police took several other victims to the hospital, and the neighbours drove some.

Pictures of the mass shooting scene reported in the 1200 block of North Alden Street focus on a residential street. According to Fox 29, deceased victims were in their 20s and 30s. Identities have yet to be released.

What the police said about the Philadelphia shooting

At least seven injured parties' conditions were said to be ranging from stable to serious. Police told the outlet that the person responsible for the shooting is on the loose, and there is a possibility that more than one gunman was behind the harrowing incident.

The West Philadelphia party was held at a home near the intersection of Alden Street and Girard Avenue, according to NBC affiliate WCAU. The report also said the shooting happened at around 2 am. All individuals at the block party were supposedly adult men. Among the at least three dead individuals, two were identified as a 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.

Police officials said they found around 25-30 loose shell casings as the crime scene spread over half a block. Investigators also recovered a firearm at the scene.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

Philadelphia Police Department took to social media to alert citizens about the “morning's senseless shooting.” So far, they've relayed that the shootout happened as a result of multiple parties exchanging fire.

“Preliminary information indicates an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties resulting in a nonuple shooting and triple homicide. Multiple calibers of FCCs were recovered which is consistent with an exchange of gunfire between individuals on location,” @PhillyPolice wrote on X/Twitter.

Concluding the tweet thread with a message to the people, the officials urged “anyone with information to contact anonymous tip line (call or text) at 215-686-TIPS (8477).”

This Philadelphia tragedy follows another upsetting incident that took place in the Northeast side of the city when 28-year-old Dominique Billips fired multiple shots at two parents and their baby. The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Meridian Street in the Holmesburg section just before 6 pm on Thursday.

The seven-month-old baby boy, who was in the stroller, was shot in the leg. No one else was hurt; fortunately, the toddler is also in stable condition.