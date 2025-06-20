6 PS5/PS4 games are leaving PS Plus in July: See full list

Sony, as part of its regular game rotation cycle for the new PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in the two new subscription tiers, has updated its list of what’s to leave the platform come July of this year. Although the names are taken from the UK’s PS store, the same is generally applicable to the US and Europe as well. As part of its game rotation, Sony revealed that several titles will exit PS Plus Extra and Premium. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

List of games leaving PS Plus soon

Following July 15, the following PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games will no longer be available to play on the platform:

· Dying Light 2 (PS5, PS4)

· Remnant II (PS5)

· Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, PS4)

· Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS5, PS4)

· Job Simulator (PSVR2)

· Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PS5, PS4)

This list is considerably shorter compared to previous rotation lists. Fans of Japanese RPGs would be sure to notice the inclusion of the PS5 and PS4 remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion on the list.

Since the deadline for these games to exit the station is still a month away, users can continue to enjoy shooting in Remnant II and relishing the wacky VR in the PSVR2 port of Job Simulator in the meantime.

Once these games leave the platform, users will need to buy copies to continue playing them.

(By Stuti Gupta)