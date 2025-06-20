Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

6 PS5/PS4 games are leaving PS Plus in July: See full list

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 04:29 PM IST

Sony updates its PS Plus Extra and Premium subscription tiers, announcing that several games will be removed soon. 

Sony, as part of its regular game rotation cycle for the new PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in the two new subscription tiers, has updated its list of what’s to leave the platform come July of this year. Although the names are taken from the UK’s PS store, the same is generally applicable to the US and Europe as well.

As part of its game rotation, Sony revealed that several titles will exit PS Plus Extra and Premium. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
As part of its game rotation, Sony revealed that several titles will exit PS Plus Extra and Premium. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Also Read: Michelle Obama leaves no chances to roast her husband, and this time with ‘not having a son’

List of games leaving PS Plus soon 

Following July 15, the following PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games will no longer be available to play on the platform:

· Dying Light 2 (PS5, PS4)

· Remnant II (PS5)

· Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, PS4)

· Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS5, PS4)

· Job Simulator (PSVR2)

· Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PS5, PS4)

This list is considerably shorter compared to previous rotation lists. Fans of Japanese RPGs would be sure to notice the inclusion of the PS5 and PS4 remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion on the list.

Since the deadline for these games to exit the station is still a month away, users can continue to enjoy shooting in Remnant II and relishing the wacky VR in the PSVR2 port of Job Simulator in the meantime.

Once these games leave the platform, users will need to buy copies to continue playing them.

(By Stuti Gupta)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / 6 PS5/PS4 games are leaving PS Plus in July: See full list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On