Abandoned airport pup 'Jet Blue' finds new home with Las Vegas police officer

A 2-year-old goldendoodle abandoned at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport has found a loving home with one of the police officers who rescued him. Jet Blue was taken into custody of Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, where he was cared for until his adoption could be finalized. (@LVMPD/ X)

The dog, nicknamed Jet Blue, was adopted by Las Vegas Police Officer Skeeter Black after being left tied to a ticket counter when his previous owner was denied boarding without proper service dog documentation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced on social media platforms.

‘Heartbreaking’ Abandonment The pup was discovered on February 2, 2026, inside Terminal 3, tied to a baggage sizer. Police said the woman who brought him attempted to leave the airport, leaving Jet Blue behind.

Responding officers tracked her down and arrested her for animal abandonment and resisting arrest, though she made no effort to reclaim the dog afterward.

LVMPD described the scene as “heartbreaking” and emphasized the quick response by airport staff and officers in ensuring the dog’s safety.