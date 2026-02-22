Abandoned airport pup 'Jet Blue' finds new home with Las Vegas police officer
A 2-year-old goldendoodle abandoned at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport has found a loving home with one of the police officers who rescued him.
The dog, nicknamed Jet Blue, was adopted by Las Vegas Police Officer Skeeter Black after being left tied to a ticket counter when his previous owner was denied boarding without proper service dog documentation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced on social media platforms.
‘Heartbreaking’ Abandonment
The pup was discovered on February 2, 2026, inside Terminal 3, tied to a baggage sizer. Police said the woman who brought him attempted to leave the airport, leaving Jet Blue behind.
Responding officers tracked her down and arrested her for animal abandonment and resisting arrest, though she made no effort to reclaim the dog afterward.
LVMPD described the scene as “heartbreaking” and emphasized the quick response by airport staff and officers in ensuring the dog’s safety.
Rescue and adoption
Jet Blue was taken into custody of Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, where he was cared for until his adoption could be finalized. The LVMPD shared heartwarming photos and videos of Officer Black with Jet Blue, showing the pup settling into his new home.
The department wrote: “What began as a heartbreaking act of abandonment has turned into a powerful example of compassion, teamwork, and community partnership.”
A happy ending
Police confirmed that Officer Black and his family had been pre-approved by the adoption agency months earlier, already hoping to welcome a goldendoodle into their home. Once Jet Blue became available, the family was quickly selected to provide a loving environment for the dog.
“Today, Jet Blue’s next journey begins this time, surrounded by the people who stepped in when he needed it the most,” the LVMPD stated. “Bon voyage, Jet Blue, and welcome to a new life where you’ll be loved beyond words by Officer Black and his family.”
