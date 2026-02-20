Woman called 'selfish' for refusing to lend older sister money saved for dog’s surgery. Redditors say ‘feel no guilt’

Two months ago, Milo injured himself at the park, and the vet stated that he needed surgery, which would cost around $4,800. Working as an administrator in a small office, it was not easy for the woman to come up with the amount. She decided to cut back on her spending to save up and managed to put aside around $3,900 and scheduled the surgery for the following month.

The woman began the post , shared on February 20, by introducing readers to her 6-year-old golden retriever, Milo, who became a part of her family in her early twenties. She was going through a tough time when she got him, and he helped her get through it all.

A 29-year-old woman recently made such a choice when she refused to lend her spendthrift, older sister, 34, money to fix her car, which she had saved for over two months for her golden retriever's surgery. She shared the experience on the popular subreddit, r/AITAH , where she found support for her decisions from fellow redditors.

Anyone who has ever had pets would likely agree that they are family. And sometimes they are a much bigger emotional support than humans. Thus, it is no surprise that one would prioritise their pets as much as human relatives and, in some cases, choose to put the furry friend first.

Trouble began when her older sister, who is married and has two children, aged eight and five, called her up and started crying about her car needing a new transmission. It costs around $4,000, and since she had no savings, she wanted the OP to lend her the money.

The OP highlighted, “She (her sister) and her husband aren’t great with money. They just got back from a trip to Las Vegas in December, and they’re constantly upgrading phones, eating out, etc.”

When the woman stated that she could not afford to lend her the money that she was saving for Milo’s surgery, the sister apparently chided, “You’re choosing a dog over your niece and nephew?” This was especially hurtful.

“I said it’s not about choosing the dog over the kids. It’s about the fact that I’ve been working nonstop to save for a medical procedure that Milo needs. It’s not cosmetic. He’s limping constantly and in pain. The surgery isn’t optional if I want him to have a good quality of life,” the woman explained on Reddit.

“She said kids need their parents to have a working car more than a dog needs surgery, and that I’m being selfish. She also said that because I don’t have kids, I ‘don’t understand real responsibility.’”

Later, their mother called up the OP and took the older sister’s side. However, the woman was not convinced as postponing the surgery could worsen the dog’s condition. “And if I’m being honest, I don’t trust that I’d actually get the money back anytime soon. My sister has borrowed smaller amounts before, and it always takes forever to get repaid, if at all,” she added.

At present, the older sister is not talking to the OP, and their mother is acting disappointed. While she is feeling guilty for not helping out, as she loves her niece and nephew and knows that the situation affects them, she also could not bring herself to sacrifice something that she worked hard for just because her sister and her husband did not plan ahead.

She went on to ask Redditors if she is in the wrong.

Redditors support the decision Netizens on Reddit backed the OP’s decision not to sacrifice Milo’s surgery to support her spendthrift sister.

“If they can go to Vegas and get new phones, they can figure out how to get car repairs. And, let’s be honest, if you did give them the money, would you ever see it again? Or would it be: it’s just a dog, who cares if you worked overtime because we procreated, etc. Hold firm. Whether they acknowledge it or not, the dog IS your family, and probably a better support system than they are,” stated one Redditor.

“I find it a bit coincidental that they need to borrow almost exactly the amount you have saved. And after a Vegas trip? If they don't have $4000 in savings, they have no reason to take a vacation to gamble. You are scrimping and saving while you watch a loved one be in pain while they go to Vegas? And now it's your issue, they need money? I don't think so. Let mommy be her bank and feel no guilt,” commented another.

“Dog over car always! They can take the bus or save up like you did. They’re adults, you’re not responsible for their poor financial choices,” chided a third. “Tell your mum it’s super kind of her to offer money to your sister, given she feels so strongly about it”

“You're picking your dog over her trips and stupid spending. Like you should,” noted a fourth.

“This is a no-brainer. Of course, you use the money for your dog's surgery. Milo only has you to do right by him and protect him. It's not Milo who has been wasting money and partying it up in Vegas. Just block sister and mother for a while. They are awful,” expressed yet another.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.