What was Abraham Quintanilla Jr's net worth? Father of music icon Selena dies at 86

Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the renowned music icon Selena Quintanilla, has passed away, confirmed his family on social media. Abraham Quintanilla, father of late Tejano star Selena, has passed away.(X@enlace_tabasco)

In a post on Instagram, AB Quintanilla III, the son of Quintanilla, conveyed the news accompanied with a photograph of his father. “It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today…” the post shared on Instagram read, without revealing the cause of his death.

Who was Abraham Quintanilla Jr.?

Quintanilla was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and gained recognition in 1956 for his group, the Dinos. He later became known as the father of late Tejano singer Selena and founder of Selena y Los Dinos.

Quintanilla was instrumental in launching Selena’s career, managing her early performances and helping build the family band that would take her to international fame.

After Selena’s death in 1995, he remained a fierce guardian of her legacy, overseeing her music, brand, and continued influence across generations.

Quintanilla was also recently featured in the Netflix documentary, “Selena Y Los Dinos: A Family Legacy.”

Who was Abraham Quintanilla Jr's net worth?

Abraham Quintanilla Jr.'s net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $12 million, Parade reported, citing a source. Reality Tea assesses his wealth at $12 million, whereas Celebrity Net Worth suggests it is nearer to $5 million.

Quintanilla's income derived from his roles as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and entertainment producer. He was the executive producer for the 1997 film Selena and the 2020-2021 Netflix series Selena: The Series.

Abraham Quintanilla has retained authority over Selena’s estate since her passing. According to Billboard, he obtained this power through an “estate properties agreement” that was signed merely two months after her tragic murder. In the subsequent months after Selena’s death, Quintanilla entered into an agreement that granted him long-term control over the utilization of her image and artistic creations. This arrangement entrusted him with the sole responsibility for decisions regarding licensing and projects.