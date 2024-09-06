Colin Gray, the father of 14-year-old teen suspect Colt Gray in the Georgia high school shooting, could face up to 180 years in prison if he was convicted on all counts, Judge Currie Mingledorff II said during a bride court hearing on Friday morning. Colin Gray, 54, the father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, 14, enters the Barrow County courthouse for his first appearance, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder, Ga.(AP)

Ahead of the hearing, the 54-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, as revealed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. Colin Gray's involvement in the cases arises from "knowingly allowing his son to possess a weapon, CGI Director Chris Hosey said at a Thursday news conference.

So far, officials have described the alleged weapon used in the Apalachee High School massacre as an AR-style weapon, which they believe was originally purchased by the teen suspect's father as a Christmas gift for him in December 2023.

The elder Gray and his son appeared in court for the first time on Friday.

Colt Gray being charged as an adult for Georgia high school shooting

Colt Gray, allegedly responsible for killing two students and two teachers in the high school shooting on Wednesday, is being “handled" as an adult with four counts of murder. He is currently being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Centre. The judge initially informed him on Friday that he could face the death penalty if convicted. However, Judge Mingledorff shortly corrected himself, saying that the 14-year-old suspect would not be eligible for it and could instead face life in prison.

In addition to killing four individuals, the teen suspect is accused of wounding nine others in the rampage at his school in Winder.

Even though the motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told CNN that the 14-year-old seemingly admitted to having opened fire on Wednesday during an investigation.

The recent bloodshed's deceased victims are two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and two teachers, Richards Aspinwall (39) and Christina Irmie (53). Relatives of at least one of the victims were in attendance during the Friday hearing, per The New York Post's reporting.