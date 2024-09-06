Georgia high school's alleged shooter's father arrested for involuntary manslaughter

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Colin Gray, the father of a teenager suspected in the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School. Flowers lay in front of the school sign outside of Apalachee High School on September 5, 2024 in Winder, Georgia.(Photo by Jessica McGowan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Colin's son, Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student, is accused of fatally shooting two students and two teachers at the school on Wednesday, using an assault-style rifle.

Father of suspected Georgia school shooter bought AR-style gun for son

Colin faces serious charges related to his son’s actions. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Authorities believe these charges stem from his involvement in allowing his son access to the weapon used in the shooting. The suspected shooter was given a gun, AR-15 style rifle, by his father last December as a gift.

“His charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon,” Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday evening. Colt Gray has been charged as an adult for these murders, according to Director Hosey.

Colin is currently being held at the Barrow County Detention Center. Authorities are investigating his role in allowing his son access to firearms.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith expressed the profound grief that the shooting has caused: “What are we facing? Heartbreak. A young person brought a gun into a school, committed an evil act, and took lives, and injured people not just physically but mentally.”

Alleged Georgia school shooter's family was trying to defend him

Notably, Colt's family was trying to defend him. His aunt, Annie Polhamus Brown, told the Washington Post earlier that the alleged shooter was “begging for help from everybody around him” as he was strolling with mental health issues. “The adults around him failed him,” she said.

She even tried to defend her nephew, posting on Facebook, “I will take care of my nephew and what he needs on this side. Just check yourself before you speak about a child that never asked to deal with the bull**** he saw on a daily basis.”

“Yall ready to see Polhamus blood in full throttle? Nah, I wouldn’t be either,” she stated, and added that she would not just stand there and watch her “nephew standing alone!!!!”

The victims of the Georgia high school shootout have been identified as Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, who were students at the school, along with two educators, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

At least nine others were injured in the attack. Seven students and two teachers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Fortunately, all are expected to recover, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith reported.