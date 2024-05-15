After co-founder, another executive quits OpenAI within a day of GPT-4o launch

Following OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, one of the original creators of the artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT's exit, another executive quits Sam Altman's team. Jan Leike, co-leading Superalignment of GPT4o, resigned from OpenAI(X/Jan Leike)

Jan Leike, co-leading Superalignment of GPT4o, posted on X, “I resigned,” just the day before the GPT4o launch. And with that, both co-leaders of the Superalignment team are gone.

Sutskever's departure happened a day after the company revealed at a meeting on Monday that it would present a new AI model called GPT-4o that would be able to have realistic voice conversations and also interact with texts and images.

He posted on X saying, “After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI.”

“So long, and thanks for everything. I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time.”

He didn't disclose anything about the ‘meaningful’ project yet.

“Ilya and OpenAI are going to part ways. This is very sad to me; Ilya is easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend,” Altman bid Sutskever farewell.

OpenAI announced its new chief scientist

According to an OpenAI press release, Jakub Pachocki will replace Sutskever as chief scientist at the San Francisco-based branch.

The press release reads Jakub has been “spearheading the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five, and fundamental research in large-scale RL and deep learning optimization.”

“Jakub is going to be our new Chief Scientist. Jakub is also easily one of the greatest minds of our generation; I am thrilled he is taking the baton here,” Altman announced on X.

“He has run many of our most important projects, and I am very confident he will lead us to make rapid and safe progress towards our mission of ensuring that AGI benefits everyone.”

The question that is currently on everyone's mind as Altman had been temporarily ousted from his own company because he was not “consistently candid in his communications,” and Sutskever was the one to join the effort to oust the OpenAI CEO and later signed a letter demanding his return, is whether Sutskever knows something the public doesn’t?